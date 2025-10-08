Signaling of the automatic drive-through controls. KEYSTONE

Since mid-September, drivers in Birsfelden have been fined for unauthorized passages. The municipality is now under fire - hundreds of complaints, overwhelmed telephones and a French commuter who was caught five times.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Birsfelden BL fines drivers 100 francs if they use forbidden neighborhood streets as a shortcut.

Initially, up to 1,000 violations were registered every day, but the number is now falling.

The municipality receives numerous complaints - now only e-mail inquiries are possible. Show more

The Basel municipality of Birsfelden is making headlines with its new traffic policy. Since mid-September, it has been using automatic traffic controls with cameras to curb the increase in slow-moving traffic through residential areas. Anyone using prohibited roads will receive a fine of 100 francs - but the system does much more than just solve traffic jams.

As the municipal administration confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency, the reactions have been fierce: the number of calls and complaints has exceeded "manageable levels", according to municipal administrator Martin Schürmann. For this reason, complaints will now only be accepted by e-mail. Many residents are still trying to get through by telephone, which is an additional burden on the administration.

1000 violations per day

In the first few days after the introduction, up to 1000 infringements were registered every day - a figure that has since fallen slightly. How many of the fines are actually paid will only become clear in mid-October, as the payment deadline is 30 days.

There are currently no official complaints about fines, but there are three cases of people who have not received a transit permit.

A French commuter was hit particularly hard: according to Birgit Kron, deputy managing director of TCS beider Basel, the man was flashed five times - a total fine of 500 francs. "The biggest problem is that many people don't understand the system," says Kron. Language barriers also made the situation more difficult.

Commuter pays 500 francs

The TCS is currently receiving letters "from all sides". Although the association understands the concerns of the municipality, which wants to protect the neighborhood from traffic, the system does not solve the problem in the long term. The association is therefore examining legal steps and, in an emergency, also wants to support complainants financially.

It is currently unclear how much money the municipality has collected from the buses. Municipal councillor Désirée Jaun told Keystone-SDA that the intended use of the revenue has not yet been decided.

For the time being, the project remains a test run for the municipality - but an expensive lesson in traffic calming for many drivers.