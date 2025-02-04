Not only heavy snowfall leads to closures at the Furka car transport. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Andrea Soltermann

Train cancellations, delays and operational disruptions are becoming increasingly frequent at the Furka Car Transport. Tourists and commuters are annoyed. The operating company warns: capacity in the Furka tunnel remains limited.

Commuters and tourists are increasingly complaining about train cancellations and service disruptions on the Furka Car Transport, which takes vehicles from Oberwald in Valais to Realp in the canton of Uri and in the opposite direction. Markus Roten, President of the Binntal Landscape Park Network Association and long-time commuter, described the situation as "catastrophic" in the "Walliser Boten " (fee-based). There are regularly long waiting times, blocked trains in the tunnel and a lack of information.

The operator, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway (MGBahn), is aware of the problems, it said on request. The aim is either to avoid disruptions altogether or to resolve them quickly.

However, capacity in the Furka tunnel remains limited. Especially on peak days, demand exceeds the existing supply.