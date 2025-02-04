Situation is "catastrophic"Commuters and tourists complain about a series of breakdowns at the Furka car transporter
Helene Laube
4.2.2025
Train cancellations, delays and operational disruptions are becoming increasingly frequent at the Furka Car Transport. Tourists and commuters are annoyed. The operating company warns: capacity in the Furka tunnel remains limited.
Commuters and tourists are increasingly complaining about train cancellations and service disruptions on the Furka Car Transport, which takes vehicles from Oberwald in Valais to Realp in the canton of Uri and in the opposite direction. Markus Roten, President of the Binntal Landscape Park Network Association and long-time commuter, described the situation as "catastrophic" in the "Walliser Boten " (fee-based). There are regularly long waiting times, blocked trains in the tunnel and a lack of information.