Situation is "catastrophic" Commuters and tourists complain about a series of breakdowns at the Furka car transporter

Helene Laube

4.2.2025

Not only heavy snowfall leads to closures at the Furka car transport. (theme picture)
Picture: Keystone/Andrea Soltermann

Train cancellations, delays and operational disruptions are becoming increasingly frequent at the Furka Car Transport. Tourists and commuters are annoyed. The operating company warns: capacity in the Furka tunnel remains limited.

04.02.2025, 06:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Commuters and tourists are increasingly complaining about train cancellations and operational disruptions at the Furka car transport.
  • There are regularly long waiting times, blocked trains in the tunnel and a lack of information.
  • The operator, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway (MGBahn), strives to either avoid disruptions altogether or to resolve them quickly - but warns that demand exceeds supply, especially on peak days.
Show more

Commuters and tourists are increasingly complaining about train cancellations and service disruptions on the Furka Car Transport, which takes vehicles from Oberwald in Valais to Realp in the canton of Uri and in the opposite direction. Markus Roten, President of the Binntal Landscape Park Network Association and long-time commuter, described the situation as "catastrophic" in the "Walliser Boten " (fee-based). There are regularly long waiting times, blocked trains in the tunnel and a lack of information.

Impact on train services. Technical fault paralyzes car transport on the Furka

The operator, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway (MGBahn), is aware of the problems, it said on request. The aim is either to avoid disruptions altogether or to resolve them quickly.

However, capacity in the Furka tunnel remains limited. Especially on peak days, demand exceeds the existing supply.