The dispute over Airbnb in Zurich continues to grow. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The profiles "Dimi" or "Stephanie" do not conceal harmless landlords, but large companies with dozens of apartments. The Airbnb market in Zurich has developed into a lucrative business model - and now the political pressure is growing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, companies rent out hundreds of apartments via Airbnb under cover names such as "Dimi" or "Stephanie".

The city now has almost 5,000 business apartments - and their share continues to grow.

A new initiative wants to severely restrict short-term rentals, but the industry is fighting back legally. Show more

Anyone looking for accommodation in Zurich on Airbnb will quickly come across supposedly private hosts: "Stephanie", "Giancarlo" or "Dimi". However, there are no individuals behind the friendly profiles, but professional providers, as the local portal "Tsüri" writes.

The business apartment rental company HITrental is behind "Stephanie", while "Dimi", alias Dimiter Tschawow, is a board member of ZR Zurich Relocation AG. The company PABS Residences also uses similar strategies - they all operate dozens of furnished apartments in the city.

Airbnb boom in Zurich: companies instead of private landlords

The business model is lucrative: the companies buy or rent apartments and offer them as business apartments via platforms such as Airbnb - preferably for expats and professionals who are only living in Zurich temporarily. According to data collected and analyzed by "Tsüri", around 30 percent of all advertisements in Zurich come from landlords offering at least ten apartments.

The international company Blueground charges around 4,500 francs per month for a one-room apartment in Seebach or 7,750 francs for a three-room apartment. Spokesperson Jamie Goldstein defends the model: "All landlords know and accept our concept. We take responsibility for the property and the rent payments."

The number of business apartments has risen sharply in recent years. At the end of February 2025, 4,990 apartments of this type were registered in Zurich - an increase of 50 percent since 2019. In District 4 in particular, their share is already around six percent. A new Airbnb initiative now wants to limit short-term rentals to 90 days per year in order to stop the "commercial abuse of living space".

Zurich cases show: Conflict over Airbnb comes to a head

In the past, blue News has already reported on cases that show the extent to which Airbnb is changing the rental structure in Zurich. For example, more than a hundred tenants were given notice in the Sugus houses in district 5 - shortly afterwards, the apartments reappeared on Airbnb, in some cases at seven times the previous price.

The platform is also causing conflict in the small municipality of Dättlikon ZH: due to noise and parties, the municipality wants to ban Airbnb rentals in residential areas altogether, which is currently under legal review. And even municipal tenants have not always adhered to the rules - in the Hornbach and Hardau II estates, tenancies were terminated after apartments were offered on Airbnb without permission.