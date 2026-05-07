According to PWC, companies pay 11.66 percent tax in the canton of Lucerne, while the previous leader Zug charges an average of 11.71 percent. IMAGO/imagebroker

Lucerne is now the most tax-efficient canton for companies. According to a PWC analysis, the effective tax rate there is 11.66 percent - slightly lower than in Zug.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a PWC analysis, Lucerne is now the canton with the lowest corporate taxes. With an effective tax rate of 11.66 percent, Lucerne displaces the previous leader Zug (11.71 percent).

Companies continue to pay the highest corporate taxes in Bern and Zurich. According to the study, the effective tax rates there are around 20 percent.

Despite the introduction of the OECD minimum tax in 2024, tax rates in Switzerland remained largely stable. Eight cantons lowered their taxes in 2026, while four cantons increased them slightly; internationally, Lucerne remains one of the most tax-efficient locations in Europe. Show more

According to an analysis by the consulting firm PWC, Lucerne is now the canton with the lowest corporate taxes. Zug has thus been replaced at the top of this ranking.

By contrast, companies in Bern and Zurich pay the highest taxes, as PWC announced on Thursday. The study compared the effective corporate tax rates

According to the survey, Lucerne has an effective tax rate of 11.66 percent in the current year. Compared to the previous year, it has fallen more sharply than that of Zug, which now stands at 11.71 percent. In Bern and Zurich, it is around 20 percent.

How the OECD minimum tax works

Overall, the tax rates remained largely stable even after the introduction of the OECD minimum tax in 2024, according to the report. Eight cantons lowered their tax rates in 2026, including both the most tax-efficient cantons and Zurich. Four cantons (Basel-Stadt, Solothurn, Jura, Schaffhausen) have raised them slightly.

Central Switzerland remains one of the regions with the lowest taxes in the country. The tax rates of the Swiss cantons are also at the forefront of international tax competition. According to the press release, only Hungary has lower corporate taxes than Lucerne in the entire EU.