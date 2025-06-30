Companies are promising health insurance comparisons with advertising like this. Screenshot/Instagram

Numerous health insurance comparison services are currently attracting attention on social media with big promises of savings. But official premiums for 2026 are not yet available.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several companies are advertising low-cost health insurance offers for 2026 on social media.

But according to the Federal Office of Public Health, such comparisons are not yet possible.

Anyone currently scrolling through Instagram, Facebook or other platforms will come across rows of advertisements for health insurance premiums. In the last few days alone, blue News has counted over 20 advertisements - many of which entice users with alleged savings opportunities and quick comparisons.

One example: on the "Health insurance rating" page, advertised via an Instagram ad, it says: "Save up to CHF 3278 per year" or "Compare in 2 minutes". Other providers such as "Fincompact" or "Neo.swiss" also advertise aggressively - with figures such as CHF 202.10 or even CHF 171.10 monthly premiums. The comparison is just a click away.

The fact is, however, that no one currently knows how high health insurance premiums will actually be in 2026. This is also confirmed by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on request. "Premium comparisons for the 2026 premium year are not possible before premium approval. It is only possible to compare premiums for 2025," says FOPH spokeswoman Gabriela Giacometti.

Reliable figures will not be available until the fall - as every year, the official premiums are published at the end of September.

"Forecasts and estimates" are common

So why the publicity? When asked, Fincompact explains that it works with "previous premium trends, inflation, health cost trends, etc." - i.e. with forecasts and estimates. This is also common practice for other platforms, it continues. The comparison provider Premioplus speaks of "well-founded forecasts and analyses of publicly available market data" - but emphasizes that it makes "no binding statements or guarantees about future premiums".

Swiss VHV, operator of Krankenkassenbewertung.ch, argues similarly. Although the website advertises "savings of up to CHF 3278 per year", when asked, it says: "Our statements are based on general developments in the premium environment and on empirical values from data that is already available." The company did not wish to answer any further questions from blue News.

Health insurance companies can be changed once a year. It is not yet clear how expensive they will be next year. Nevertheless, "Krankenkassenbewertung" advertises a health insurance comparison. Screenshot/Instagram

The fact that such advertisements are possible at all is also due to a legal gray area. Misleading advertising is prohibited - but only a court can decide whether it is actually illegal. And it is not the FOPH that can take legal action, but only the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). It will only intervene "if the misleading advertising manifests itself through a large number of complaints from affected citizens".

In concrete terms, this means that nothing happens without a broad wave of protest. And a complaint is time-consuming - including a PDF form, screenshots and links. On smartphones, where many people see these ads, it's anything but easy. Seco has yet to issue a statement on the subject.

Data ends up with "insurance advisors"

But what is behind this advertising? According to the FOPH, it's about "lead generation" - i.e. collecting contact details of potential customers. Inexpensive social media advertising makes it easy to gain new contacts who can then be contacted to switch health insurers.

However, what happens to the data is not always transparent. blue News found several platforms with incomplete or missing data protection information.

Fincompact, for example, requires name, email and telephone number - it was unclear who was behind the offer until blue News asked. When asked, a spokesperson said: "The data entered (e.g. age, place of residence, insurance) is often used for personalized offers, contact by advisors or marketing purposes (e.g. newsletters)."

Misleading advertising? How to get the federal government on its feet Preserve evidence: Take a screenshot of the advertisement - on most cell phones, you can do this by pressing both side buttons at the same time.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) provides a complaint form. In it, you can describe exactly what the issue is. The better documented, the better.

Save the completed form together with the screenshot on your device and send both by e-mail to fair-business@seco.admin.ch.

If you prefer, you can also print everything out and send it by post to State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Legal Affairs Division, Holzikofenweg 36, 3003 Bern. Show more

Premioplus also confirms this: The data will be forwarded to "qualified insurance advisors". In other words, anyone who wants to compare their premiums will sooner or later receive a call or an advertising e-mail.

At least there is one tip from Fincompact: "Always read the privacy policy. And remain skeptical of offers or inquiries, if something is unclear, feel free to ask." However, this was only linked on Fincompact's Facebook page after blue News asked for it.

