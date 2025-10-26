The military justice system has opened an investigation into the company commander. (archive picture) Keystone

In Lenzburg, a female officer in the Swiss army is suspected of physically assaulting several recruits. The military justice system is now investigating.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Lenzburg, a female company commander in the Swiss army is alleged to have punched and pushed several recruits.

The military justice authorities have launched an investigation, as confirmed by the DDPS.

The officer has been transferred; further steps will follow once the proceedings have been concluded. Show more

A female company commander in the Swiss Armed Forces is alleged to have become violent towards recruits in Lenzburg. The army is aware of the case. The military justice system has opened an investigation, an army spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.

The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) thus confirmed a corresponding media report by "20 Minuten". The case is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it added on request.

The person concerned is now working in another command. A further assessment of the case will be made once the ongoing proceedings have been concluded. The army is unable to provide any information on the ongoing proceedings, which are subject to investigative secrecy.

According to media reports, the company commander with the rank of captain allegedly hit a recruit several times in the upper body with her fist in a multi-purpose hall. Another comrade was allegedly pushed and another slapped.

The reason for this was an unauthorized beer purchase shortly before leaving on a Friday evening in mid-May.

Promotion ceremony ends with 22 recruits injured

Violence in the army is not uncommon. In April 2018, an incident occurred in the Swiss Armed Forces that was heard by the highest military court, the Military Court of Cassation, in September 2025.

A female commander and several officers carried out a promotion ceremony during which recruits were injured by punches to the collarbone and shoulder, as reported by CH Media newspapers.

A total of 22 soldiers suffered injuries, including bruises and broken ribs. The incident has only now become public, as the verdict of the highest military court was recently published.

According to the report, the ceremony took place at the barracks in Colombier NE. The commander gathered her recruits to present them with their soldier's badges. Officers hit the recruits on their badges.

Sentenced to fines

The commander had apparently encouraged the officers to continue with the beatings, joking that she would tolerate up to two broken collarbones, and the commander and 12 officers were sentenced, with the main offenders receiving conditional fines and penalties.

According to the report, the commander took responsibility for her actions and admitted to having violated her duties. Despite the incident, she is described by the military justice system as an otherwise exemplary officer who has learned from her mistake.