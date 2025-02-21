Around 80 people came along on the trip. Picture: zvg

Team building with a family connection - MS Sports AG organized a company trip to Tuscany to strengthen team spirit. Sport, fellowship and new friendships included.

The one-week trip, worth CHF 60,000, was organized like a sports camp and offered activities such as bike tours, tennis and yoga.

A repeat of the trip is not ruled out, but is only conceivable at longer intervals due to the high costs. Show more

While many companies had to tighten their belts after the coronavirus crisis, Mario Sager, Managing Director of MS Sports AG, opted for a special approach: a joint company outing - including the families of his employees.

"The idea came up during the coronavirus years," explains Sager. "As an event company, we had extreme difficulties. To maintain cohesion, we wanted to organize a trip." But it wasn't just going to be a traditional company outing. "Our employees are often away for weeks at a time, far away from their families. That's why we decided to take their relatives along too."

After a little thought, the idea was born: Tuscany in May - a place with pleasant temperatures and ideal for sporting activities. The cost: 60,000 francs. The project was supported by a cooperation with MS Sports, Kuoni Sports and Twerenbold Carreisen.

Sporty family vacation with a camp feeling

"We organized it like a kind of sports camp," says Sager. The program was varied: bike tours, swimming, hiking, football, tennis, padel and yoga classes were on the agenda. "It was much appreciated that the children and families were there. It was particularly nice that the women got to know each other and made new friends."

Will there be another trip like this in the future? Possibly, but not every year. "Something like this costs money, of course," admits Sager. "But it's conceivable that we could repeat it at some point."