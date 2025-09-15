In the WDR interview about the murder of right-wing US influencer Charlie Kirk, journalist Annika Brockschmidt unexpectedly came under fire herself. The presenter confronted her with accusations from social media that she was complicit in the crime.

The assassination of right-wing US influencer Charlie Kirk is causing heated debate - in Germany too. In an interview with WDR 5 on Friday morning, journalist Annika Brockschmidt repeatedly condemned the murder, but at the same time made it clear that Kirk's political agenda was "characterized by misanthropy".

Kirk was an "extreme right-wing activist" whose statements were racist, sexist and homophobic, she said on "Morgenecho". Shortly before 8 a.m., however, there was a scandal during the radio interview.

What did Annika Brockschmidt say?

Brockschmidt has been involved with the ultra-right movement in the USA for years. The conversation began with radio presenter Uwe Schulz asking how Kirk should be categorized politically: as a "right-wing activist" or even more extreme.

Annika Brockschmidt is a German journalist who closely follows right-wing movements in the USA. (archive picture) Image: Stefanie Loos/re:publica/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Brockschmidt replied, "I think it's clear that Charlie Kirk was a far-right activist. You can see that when you go through his views. There is a very long list. He makes extremely racist, sexist comments." He claimed, for example, that black women could not be qualified for high positions. "They would only get there if they took the place of whites. He supported remigration - that's an extreme right-wing term for ethnic cleansing."

She also accused Kirk of having "cited the stoning of homosexuals in the Bible as a positive". To put this into context: Kirk described the relevant biblical passage as "God's perfect law in relation to sexual matters". It is disputed whether he was actually advocating stoning or whether he was citing the passage as a counter-example in a political discussion.

Brockschmidt emphasized that it was important to her to condemn "the terrible murder". "But that doesn't mean that Charlie Kirk's political project, which was characterized by misanthropy, should be trivialized," she said.

«Just because Charlie Kirk knew how to create virality with debate videos on social media does not make him a defender of free speech.» Annika Brockschmidt German journalist

In a further response, she refuted claims that Kirk was a "fighter for freedom of expression". She pointed out that his organization had kept a "watch list" against left-wing professors. According to Guardian reports, those affected had reported threats of violence and death at the time. Kirk had also made it clear that he was not interested in democracy, but was deliberately inciting hatred against minorities. "As I said, none of this justifies his murder," she emphasized. And: "Just because Charlie Kirk knew how to create virality with debate videos on social media does not make him a defender of freedom of speech."

When did the scandal break out?

The presenter then said: "You have realized that you yourself are now under fire on social media with such statements."

Brockschmidt reacted with surprise: "What do you mean?" The moderator explained that he had read many posts on X in which she was accused of being "the typical representative of those who made this murder possible in the first place."

«When factual analysis is turned into its opposite in this way, political debate is no longer possible.» Annika Brockschmidt German journalist

The journalist was audibly stunned: "Oh wow, I've never seen that before. That's an outrageous insinuation." She criticized it as "bizarre" that the accusation was repeated during the live broadcast. "We know nothing about the motive. And when factual analysis is turned into the opposite in this way, political debate is no longer possible," she said.

How did the journalist react after the broadcast?

After the broadcast, Brockschmidt was again stunned. She wrote on Bluesky that she had been told during the moderation that she would "face many more conflicts".

Ich wurde gerade in einem live Interview bei WDR 5 gefragt, was ich dazu sage, dass ich online angegangen werde, weil User sagen würden, Rhetorik wie meine habe zum Mord an Charlie Kirk geführt. In der Abmoderation wurde mir dann mitgeteilt, mir würden heute noch viele Konflikte bevorstehen... — Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian.bsky.social) 12. September 2025 um 08:03

The radio presenter had literally said: "Ms. Brockschmidt, I know that you still have some conflicts ahead of you and I hope that you continue to remain sober and objective in your analysis."

The approach drew harsh criticism on Bluesky. One user wrote: "The man has been a radio presenter for ages, he should know the effect of his communication. This kind of thing leaves me stunned, unfortunately time and time again."

WDR colleague Jörg Lengersdorf also showed solidarity: "This is really strangely derailed. I fully understand your bewilderment. I was also really irritated when the reprimand came." In a post, he emphasized that he did not want to accuse the radio presenter of "any malice".

The WDR journalist criticizes his colleague's actions. Screenshot

What does the radio station say?

blue News asked the radio station for a statement. The media spokesperson referred to the radio presenter's statement on the short message service Bluesky. In it, he wrote that he had not known at the time of the interview what threat the journalist had already been exposed to. He was only aware of "the defensive polemics against her".

He went on to explain: "If I had been aware of the risk of aggravating the situation, I would have expressed myself differently. I regret not having done so and I have also told Annika Brockschmidt this personally."