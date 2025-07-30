The Swiss system is considered weatherproof abroad - also thanks to its ability to make political compromises. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

According to a study, the narrative of a Switzerland capable of compromise and reform enjoys broad approval. However, there are striking differences in the concrete interpretation of this self-image - especially between the political camps.

According to a study, the narrative of a Switzerland capable of compromise and reform meets with broad approval. Equally popular are narratives about an international and neutral Switzerland, one that is close to nature and one that shows solidarity, as well as the local economic model. However, when it comes to the characteristics of these narratives, clear differences emerge - particularly between the political camps.

With the study published on Wednesday, the think tank of the Swiss Society for the Common Good (SGG), Pro Futuris, wanted to test what Switzerland should stand for in the future.

According to Pro Futuris, national narratives such as Switzerland's ability to compromise shape the way a country talks about itself. They provide orientation, create identity and are politically effective.

SVP voters prefer independence

However, when it came to the interpretation of these narratives about Switzerland - which were generally well received regardless of gender, age, education or language region - clear differences emerged. This was particularly evident between the political camps, which have opposing ideas of what the respective narratives should mean.

According to the study, SVP voters, for example, differed significantly from the rest of the population when it came to the narrative of international and neutral Switzerland: they preferred national independence over international cooperation.

When it came to the narrative of Switzerland being close to nature, SVP voters also favored landscape protection over climate protection. Meanwhile, this position was also adopted by non-voters.

SP and Greens rely on state support

GLP voters, on the other hand, clearly preferred climate protection. Other parties were divided on this issue.

SP and Green voters, however, consistently supported narratives that rely on state support and intervention in view of the narrative of solidarity-based Switzerland and the economic model.

FDP and SVP voters, on the other hand, preferred narratives that emphasize personal responsibility in social issues and market freedom. GLP and centrist voters held less clear positions here.

Weighing minority or majority interests more heavily?

The question of whether minority or majority interests should be given more weight in a Switzerland capable of compromise also revealed a rift in the party landscape. FDP and SVP voters were the only ones to clearly side with the protection of majority interests.

Meanwhile, the other parties valued the inclusion of minorities in the political process more highly.

Narratives interpreted differently

The study reveals both change and continuity in Switzerland's political self-image, the authors write. National narratives could be a unifying element. At the same time, they remain malleable in terms of content and leave room for different interpretations.

The tested characteristics also showed "where future areas of tension could run in political discourse and which image of Switzerland's future is important for different party constituencies".

To derive the five future-oriented narratives, students from the Institute of Political Science at the University of Zurich (UZH) identified major existing and likely defining social challenges and their potential impact on Switzerland. Focus group interviews were then used to test the narratives for majority support.

The attitude of the electorate towards the narratives was subsequently examined in April of this year by means of a national survey with 2013 participants.