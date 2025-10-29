A visualization of the new Lenzburg district court. The building will also house a base for the Aargau cantonal police. Screenshot Google Review

A computer scientist from the district of Lenzburg underreported his turnover for years. After an inspection, the fraud was discovered - now he has to pay over 1.4 million francs and his company is insolvent.

An IT entrepreneur from the district of Lenzburg massively under-declared his turnover over several years.

After an inspection by the Federal Tax Administration, he confessed to the fraud and was sentenced to back payments of over one million francs and fines of more than 400,000 francs.

Shortly afterwards, his company had to file for bankruptcy.

An IT entrepreneur from the district of Lenzburg AG massively underreported his income for years - and now has to pay dearly for it.

Between 2011 and 2016, the actual revenue generated by his IT company was far higher than the declared amounts. In 2011, for example, he only reported CHF 174,566 instead of CHF 519,879, in 2012 only CHF 219,333 instead of CHF 648,968 and in 2013 CHF 209,777 instead of CHF 612,391, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" writes.

The fraud came to light when the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) discovered discrepancies in his tax returns. The suspicions were confirmed during an announced inspection in November 2019: the entrepreneur admitted to the false information. This is the result of a now legally binding penalty order, which is available to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Fine, fine and criminal charges

The proceedings were not without consequences. The FTA initiated administrative criminal proceedings for tax fraud and sentenced the man to a conditional fine and a fine of CHF 15,500. It will be even more expensive for him at cantonal level: the Aargau tax office is demanding back taxes totaling CHF 1,018,110 as well as an additional fine of CHF 407,362 for completed tax evasion.

But that's not all: the now 52-year-old also had to face criminal charges. Following a complaint from the cantonal tax office, the public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine for multiple counts of tax fraud.

The Lenzburg district court also opened bankruptcy proceedings against his company.