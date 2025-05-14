Trial Patrick Walder / District Court Uster Members of the EMB and demonstrators stand in front of the banners before the trial against cantonal councillor and former president of the Zurich SVP Patrick Walder at the Uster district court. Image: KEYSTONE Walder has been charged with racial discrimination and will stand trial at the Uster district court on Wednesday. Image: KEYSTONE Ex-Party President of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich Patrick Walder, right, speaks with former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher at the delegates' meeting of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich. Image: KEYSTONE Patrick Walder, ex-President of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich, has to stand trial today. Image: KEYSTONE Zurich lawyer Valentin Landmann is representing Patrick Walder in court. Image: sda Trial Patrick Walder / District Court Uster Members of the EMB and demonstrators stand in front of the banners before the trial against cantonal councillor and former president of the Zurich SVP Patrick Walder at the Uster district court. Image: KEYSTONE Walder has been charged with racial discrimination and will stand trial at the Uster district court on Wednesday. Image: KEYSTONE Ex-Party President of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich Patrick Walder, right, speaks with former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher at the delegates' meeting of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich. Image: KEYSTONE Patrick Walder, ex-President of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich, has to stand trial today. Image: KEYSTONE Zurich lawyer Valentin Landmann is representing Patrick Walder in court. Image: sda

Following a controversial media release by the Zurich SVP, the former SVP president of the canton of Zurich, Patrick Walder, now has to stand trial - accused of racial discrimination.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a fatal attack by an Eritrean asylum seeker in Frankfurt in 2019, the Zurich SVP published a controversial statement.

In it, it portrayed Eritreans in general terms as "unfit for integration" and violent.

The SVP cantonal president at the time, Patrick Walder, must now stand trial for alleged racial discrimination.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of CHF 8,400 and a fine of CHF 800. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

10.55 a.m. Imagery like in the Nazi era - "It's not about freedom of expression" The judge now invites the second lawyer for the second and third plaintiffs to the lectern. She begins her plea: "Today we are dealing with an SVP media release. The SVP Switzerland resorted to sensationalist means at the time." She recalls the posters on which the SVP depicted an apple being eaten by a worm. This imagery was from the Nazi era and also attracted a lot of criticism in 2019. The lawyer says: "Today it's not about freedom of expression, which is a fundamental right, but about a targeted attack on Eritreans. It's about racial discrimination."

10.42 am The private plaintiff's lawyer begins The judge invites the private plaintiff's lawyer to the lectern. She begins her plea. "Two citizens have filed criminal charges completely independently of each other, out of concern for peace in our country." Patrick Walder was responsible for a media release that discriminated against Eritreans and therefore fulfilled all the elements of the offense. Eritreans are an ethnic group and that is a fundamental principle. "As the indictment correctly states, Eritreans as a whole are to be portrayed as dangerous and not 'integrable'. It calls for hatred and discrimination," the lawyer continues. The defendant's claim that the message was written purely for political reasons is false. The text was enriched with discriminatory expressions. As Martin Suter, himself a member of the SVP, put it: "Here, politics was made with dead children", the lawyer emphasized her statement. The lawyer demands that the accused be found guilty.

10.33 a.m. It continues As dozens of spectators attend the trial at the Uster district court, the hearing is delayed again. After a few minutes, the judge resumes the proceedings.

10.10 a.m. Break: The trial is interrupted. The judge announces a break. The trial continues at 10.30 am.

10.06 a.m. "I am not a racist" "I am of the opinion that this racial discrimination article is for people who are racists. I don't think it's right to apply this article to me as a private individual. I am not a racist." Walder is given the floor again in general. He leaves further comments on the matter to his lawyer. In conclusion, Walder says: "It's very stressful for a private individual that such proceedings take so long. It was in mid-2019." He had to make a massive effort for the proceedings.

09.59 am Walder stands by his opinion "It was not the party that committed this act. The party took the position in relation to politics. Political goals are achieved by winning votes. To achieve that, you have to make politicians aware of a party's view on a vote," says Walder.

09.49 a.m. Patrick Walder continues to stand by the content "What did you think of the content of the media release at the time?" asks the judge. "I very much regret that the public prosecutor's office did not reproduce the entire media release. In the press release, we wanted to denounce the Confederation's asylum policy. The meaning of the press release is absolutely correct in the context of the criticism of the federal government," explains Walder. "What reactions have you received?" Walder has to face the next question: "I haven't received any reactions. I can't say what kind of reactions the Secretariat has received, but I know that there are always reactions to communications." Are you deviating from the content of the media release today?" asks the judge. Walder replies: "No, I maintain that the asylum policy situation is still no better than it was in 2019."

09.41 am The media release was addressed to asylum policy The judge goes on to ask: "Who were the addressees of the media release?" Walder explains that the aim of a media release is to inform the media. "I don't know where else the media release was published. I assume that the media release was sent to the media with the aim of reflecting our position as the SVP." However, the statement was not directed at the case at Frankfurt main station in 2019, but at Switzerland's asylum policy.

09.35 a.m. Now the accused is being questioned "What has changed since the last questioning?" the judge asks the accused. The accused has moved house and become a father for a second time. The judge summarizes the defendant's curriculum vitae. The judge then clarifies Walder's income and assets. Now the judge turns to the questioning: "From when to when did you hold the office of President of the SVP of the Canton of Zurich?" Walder was elected by the party. The judge then asks what duties this office entailed. The defendant lists various tasks, including external communication on behalf of the party. Walder does not consider the SVP's media release to be criminally relevant. "I can't remember whether I approved the media release," he said, but the SVP's aim is to present relevant content to the Federal Council.

09.09 a.m. Threatening emails and racism after the press release "We then thought about how we should deal with it and what we should do," says the plaintiff. "We received emails that really shocked me. Some of them contained pictures of the grim reaper or dogs with their snouts ripped open," explains the plaintiff. The emails were addressed to the Menschenbund.

09.03 a.m. "The mood was created" The judge now calls the second private plaintiff to the lectern. He is the head of the Eritrean Federation of Human Rights. "How did you find out about the SVP's media release?" asks the judge. The plaintiff replies: "There was a lot going on at the time. The media reported on it and then I saw the announcement on Facebook." He then read a lot of what was written. "It went in a direction that was no longer good. The mood was stirred up from SVP circles."

09.01 a.m. "An entire nation was discriminated against." "I totally see this as racial discrimination. Many average readers also see it that way," says the plaintiff when asked by the judge whether other people, so-called "average readers", would also interpret it that way. "An entire nation was discriminated against," the plaintiff concludes her sentence.

08.55 a.m. "It's a different kind of racism since the SVP started inciting like this" At school and later in her apprenticeship, the plaintiff experienced racism time and again. She completed an apprenticeship as an MPA. She repeatedly had to put up with remarks and condescending comments. "People judged me as soon as I said I was from Eritrea. I no longer felt comfortable as an Eritrean," says the plaintiff in court. Since the SVP's racist hate campaign, things have been worse. "My teacher was a member of the SVP. I've experienced a different kind of racism since the SVP started acting like this."

08.45 a.m. The judge invites the private plaintiff to the lectern The first private plaintiff is questioned. The plaintiff is informed of her rights. Now the questioning begins. "We now come to the SVP's media release," says the judge. "How did you find out about this media release?" he asks. The plaintiff replies: "I can't remember when it happened, but then I read an article about it." She had never felt unwelcome in Switzerland. "When I saw the SVP's media release, I thought it was terrible. I experienced racism. I was stunned."

08.39 a.m. The judge starts the trial The judge starts the trial and introduces the lawyers present. There is no public prosecutor in court. The law stipulates that if an offense has been committed that carries a sentence of less than one year's imprisonment, the public prosecutor does not have to be present in court. Instead, three private prosecutors took their seats in the courtroom.

08.30 a.m. The trial is delayed Dozens of people demonstrate in front of the Uster district court. KEYSTONE Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Uster district court on Wednesday morning. The trial of Patrick Walder is due to take place today. The demonstrators are protesting against racial discrimination. Walder has been charged with this. Show more

A tragic crime in Germany - and a political scandal in Switzerland: in 2019, an Eritrean asylum seeker from the canton of Zurich traveled to Germany. A drama unfolded at Frankfurt train station. The man pushed a boy and his mother onto the train tracks. The mother was able to save herself, but the 8-year-old did not survive the attack.

Former SVP President Patrick Walder. sda

The incident sparked an intense debate throughout Switzerland - and the SVP also got involved. A sensational media release published on the party website the day after the attack was the focus of attention - and now it is leading to criminal prosecution.

On Wednesday, the then SVP president of the canton of Zurich, Patrick Walder, will have to answer to the Uster district court.

"Cannot be integrated" and "murder out of pure lust"

But what exactly happened? "Eritrean 'refugee' kills boy". The SVP of the canton of Zurich caused outrage with this headline. In the text, the party spoke of a "murder out of pure lust for murder" and referred to the perpetrator in general terms as a representative of a group that "cannot be integrated". The wording was not only aimed at the perpetrator, but at people from Eritrea in general.

According to the indictment, which is available to blue News, this is a targeted denigration of an ethnic group. The accusation is that the SVP used the wording to create the impression that all Eritrean refugees are violent and dangerous - in violation of the Criminal Code (racial discrimination).

Patrick Walder under pressure

In the spotlight: Patrick Walder, then interim president of the Zurich SVP. Although he was on vacation, he was informed of the publication by the party secretariat - and approved it from afar.

As the person responsible for party communications, he should have prevented content that was relevant under criminal law, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Targeted racial discrimination by the SVP?

The public prosecutor's office comes to a clear conclusion: Walder deliberately accepted that the communication would stir up resentment, cement enemy stereotypes and create a climate of rejection against Eritreans. The distribution via the party's website was a deliberate step to influence the public.

The public prosecutor's office is now demanding a guilty verdict and a fine of 40 daily rates of 210 francs. This corresponds to 8400 francs. The defendant is also to receive a fine of 800 francs.