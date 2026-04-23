The man was hit by this concrete slab. Kapo ZH

A 19-year-old worker died during demolition work in Stäfa ZH. A falling concrete slab buried the young man - all help came too late.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Stäfa, a 19-year-old worker was hit and fatally injured by a concrete slab during demolition work.

Although the emergency services were able to rescue and resuscitate the man, he died at the scene of the accident.

The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Show more

A serious accident at work occurred in Stäfa on Thursday morning. A 19-year-old worker died on a construction site on Sternenhaldenstrasse.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, a concrete slab came loose during demolition work at around 8 am. The component - described as a kind of canopy - fell down and hit the young man.

The worker was buried under the heavy slab. Firefighters were able to rescue him, while the emergency services immediately began resuscitation measures. Despite all efforts, however, the injuries were so serious that the man died at the scene.

Extensive investigations were launched to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. In addition to the cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office, forensic specialists, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and SUVA were also involved. Structural engineers are also investigating the scene of the accident.

Several rescue and emergency services were deployed, including the Stäfa fire department with support from the Meilen fire department and medical teams from Regio 144 and Männedorf Hospital.

The authorities are now investigating why the concrete slab came loose and whether safety regulations were observed.