Mango, raspberry, blueberry or orange: they look like fresh fruit, but turn out to be cakes when you take a bite. And the deceptively real fruit desserts - also known as "fruit cakes" - have been going completely viral on social media for some time now.
The food trend doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. On Instagram and TikTok, countless videos are circulating of people filming themselves trying a fruit cake - the "cracking" while biting is particularly popular - or queuing for hours to get their hands on one of the coveted cakes.
This trend was started by 39-year-old French patissier Cédric Grolet. He inspires millions with his realistic creations. He has almost 13 million followers on Instagram and 9 million followers on TikTok.
Since then, pastry shops around the world have been inspired by Grolet and offer duplicates. Only in Switzerland there was nothing for a long time. Until now.
The "Fruit Cakes" have recently been available at "Egi's Cake" in Dietikon ZH. According to their website, they are homemade. One piece costs 15 francs. Several food influencers have already made a video about the cakes in Dietikon ZH.