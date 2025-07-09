A mango cake from "Egi's Cake". Screenshot Instagram/ @egiscake

Hyper-realistic fruit cakes are currently going viral on social media. A store in Dietikon ZH also offers the desserts - and is currently being inundated with orders.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you: Fruit cakes are deceptively real fruit desserts made famous by patissier Cédric Grolet.

Now they are also available in Dietikon ZH.

One piece costs 15 francs. Show more

Mango, raspberry, blueberry or orange: they look like fresh fruit, but turn out to be cakes when you take a bite. And the deceptively real fruit desserts - also known as "fruit cakes" - have been going completely viral on social media for some time now.

The food trend doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. On Instagram and TikTok, countless videos are circulating of people filming themselves trying a fruit cake - the "cracking" while biting is particularly popular - or queuing for hours to get their hands on one of the coveted cakes.

This trend was started by 39-year-old French patissier Cédric Grolet. He inspires millions with his realistic creations. He has almost 13 million followers on Instagram and 9 million followers on TikTok.

15 francs per piece

Since then, pastry shops around the world have been inspired by Grolet and offer duplicates. Only in Switzerland there was nothing for a long time. Until now.

The "Fruit Cakes" have recently been available at "Egi's Cake" in Dietikon ZH. According to their website, they are homemade. One piece costs 15 francs. Several food influencers have already made a video about the cakes in Dietikon ZH.

The comments under the video are mainly positive. "I absolutely have to try this," comments one user. "Looks so delicious," writes another. "Finally Switzerland is getting a bit cool," says one user.

But not everyone agrees with the price: "15 francs - do I have to take out a loan first? Or is a kidney enough?" comments one user. "Are they made of golden syrup," writes another.

Egi's Cake tells blue News that they are currently inundated with orders. Orders for next Monday have to be prepared days in advance.

The fruit cakes are so popular that they have to be pre-ordered. If you're lucky, you can still get one very early in the morning. However, "Egi's Cake" cannot guarantee that you will still get one.