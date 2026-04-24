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Numerous unbundling options possible Confederation and cantons review the division of state responsibilities

SDA

24.4.2026 - 11:16

The Confederation and cantons are considering the unbundling of their responsibilities. The first stage of the project, which has been running for years, has been completed. (theme picture)
The Confederation and cantons are considering the unbundling of their responsibilities. The first stage of the project, which has been running for years, has been completed. (theme picture)
Keystone

The Confederation and the cantons are considering how they could divide up state responsibilities in future and thus strengthen their respective roles. According to an initial interim report, there is potential for unbundling in 14 of the 21 task areas examined.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 11:16

24.04.2026, 11:35

These are tasks in the areas of education, social affairs, security and transport. These include supplementary benefits, road construction, sports promotion, border police tasks, universities, regional public transport and agglomeration transport as well as heritage protection and monument preservation.

Following the review, premium reductions, housing subsidies and energy, for example, were excluded from the project. Tasks in the environmental sector and the asylum system were not included at all - the federal government and cantons also work together in these areas.

This was announced by the Federal Finance Administration and the Conference of Cantonal Governments on Friday. The "Unbundling 27" project started in 2024 and will run for years; the first stage has been completed. In the fall, politicians will decide how to proceed.

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