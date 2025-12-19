With their first national strategy, the Confederation and the cantons want to declare war on organized crime in Switzerland - with stricter laws, more cooperation and a better flow of information.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council has adopted a national strategy to combat organized crime that focuses on better cooperation between authorities.

New legal foundations should make it easier for civilian agencies to pass on suspicious observations without violating official secrecy.

A package of laws up to 2027 should make it easier to prove money laundering and confiscate suspicious assets. Show more

The Confederation and cantons want to take stronger action against criminal gangs through greater cooperation between the authorities. New legal regulations on money laundering should also contribute to a more efficient fight against organized crime.

At its meeting on Friday, the Federal Council approved the first national strategy to combat organized crime. Justice Minister Beat Jans subsequently presented the contents of the strategy at a media conference in Bern.

On the one hand, the strategy should enable criminal activities to be recognized more quickly. To this end, the Federal Office of Police will expand its training of authorities at all levels of government. On the other hand, the legal basis is to be adapted so that civilian authorities and organizations can pass on suspicious observations to the police and public prosecutor's office more easily without violating official secrecy. This applies, for example, to debt enforcement and bankruptcy offices.

On the other hand, cooperation at national and international level is to be strengthened - for example through a national body of criminal investigation departments to coordinate complex cases. The Federal Council has also announced a consultation draft for a legislative package for the end of 2027. Among other things, this should make it easier to prove money laundering and confiscate suspicious assets.