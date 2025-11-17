The concentration of PFAS in eggs is also linked to the farming method. (symbolic image) Keystone

In 2025, the Confederation and the cantons tested almost 1,200 foodstuffs of animal origin for PFAS, so-called perishable chemicals. The authorities repeatedly found levels above the maximum limit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, the federal government and cantons found PFAS levels above the maximum permitted levels in seven samples of around 1,200 animal foods tested. This corresponds to 0.8 percent of meat, fish and egg samples.

PFAS were also detected in milk and dairy products, with three samples exceeding the EU guideline value of 2 percent.

Despite individual exceedances, most products comply with the limit values, but further checks are planned as PFAS are difficult to break down and pose a health risk. Show more

In the tests of 1200 foodstuffs, five samples of beef and one each of eggs and fish showed PFAS concentrations above the maximum permitted level. This corresponds to 0.8 percent of the meat, fish and egg samples tested in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, as announced by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) in a joint communiqué with the Association of Cantonal Chemists on Monday.

In addition, the specialist agencies examined almost 300 samples of milk and dairy products. There are no legal maximum values for these. Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS) were found in all products. Two milk samples and one yoghurt sample exceeded the guideline value set by the EU in a recommendation. This corresponds to 2 percent.

What are PFAS? Perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds are a group of chemicals that are difficult to break down and have been produced industrially for decades. They can be detected in the food chain. They pose a potential health risk to humans. PFAS include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) and thousands of other substances. Show more

In the case of non-compliant samples, the cantonal chemists ordered measures to be taken to ensure compliance with the values. In general, the FSVO and the Cantonal Chemists' Association stated that the foodstuffs on the Swiss market largely comply with the applicable limits.

The type of feed probably has an influence

All types of meat were examined. Beef, mutton and venison were found to be more contaminated with PFOS. Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) belongs to the PFAS group. The supervisory bodies identify the possible reason for this in the feeding of primarily grass and hay. Further clarification is required here.

PFOS was also most frequently found in eggs. The chemicals get into the eggs primarily through feed or water as well as contaminated soil and grass. There are indications of chicken farming: the larger the run, the more PFAS.

The Cantonal Chemists' Association has announced further checks. Due to local contamination, it also expects certain maximum levels to be exceeded in the future.