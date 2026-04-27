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Jans announces Confederation and cantons want to expand protection against domestic violence

SDA

27.4.2026 - 12:02

On Monday, Justice Director Beat Jans, together with representatives of the cantons, took stock of the roadmap against domestic and sexual violence.
On Monday, Justice Director Beat Jans, together with representatives of the cantons, took stock of the roadmap against domestic and sexual violence.
Keystone

The Confederation and the cantons have announced further measures to combat domestic and sexual violence. With new laws, more prevention and a national strategy, they hope to make progress in protecting victims.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2026, 12:02

27.04.2026, 12:15

For example, the Federal Department of Justice and Police intends to propose a bill to the Federal Council at the beginning of 2027 to improve protection in civil law, as its head Beat Jans (SP) announced to the media on Monday. A revision of weapons legislation and a new national strategy are also planned. The Federal Council is also in favor of a national law on the protection against violence.

At the same time, the Federal Council and representatives of the cantons gave a positive assessment of the roadmap against domestic and sexual violence adopted in 2021. "Most of the tasks have been completed or converted into permanent tasks," said Jans. One of the key decisions was the introduction of the central victim advice hotline, which will go live in May.

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