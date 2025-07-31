In future, the Federal Councillors will be on the road in the BMW i7. KEYSTONE

The federal government is replacing its official limousines with all-electric models from BMW. It is paying 5.6 million francs for 25 vehicles - awarded by private contract and without a call for tenders.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government is procuring 25 new BMW i7 xDrive60 electric limousines.

The costs amount to 5.6 million Swiss francs.

The direct award raises questions. Show more

The Federal Council will be driving electrically in future - and in luxury. The federal government is buying 25 new BMW i7 xDrive60 chauffeur-driven limousines for a total of CHF 5.6 million. This was reported by "20 Minuten" on Thursday.

The all-electric vehicles cost around 224,000 francs each and are intended to replace older models in the federal vehicle pool.

The order was awarded to BMW Switzerland by private treaty - there was no public tender. The federal government justified this to the newspaper with the lack of equivalent alternatives on the market. The purchase is part of the goal anchored in the climate package to convert the company car fleet to electric drive.

Vehicles have been in use for around 5 years

Although Armasuisse points out to "20 Minuten" that the price also includes maintenance and driver training, skepticism remains in view of previous software problems with the same models (two vehicles had to be taken into the workshop after just one week).

All male members of the Federal Council will be chauffeured in the new BMW model in future. Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, on the other hand, will not have her own representative vehicle. If necessary, she rents a car from a private provider in eastern Switzerland - cheaper and more flexible, as her department emphasizes.

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is also remaining loyal to her Mercedes EQV - at least for the time being.

The vehicles will remain in direct use for around five years, after which they will remain in the extended fleet for guests and driving school purposes for up to ten more years.