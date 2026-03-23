More and more accidents involving e-scooters are causing concern in Swiss cities - especially after going out. Now, for the first time, the federal government is considering making helmets compulsory and introducing stricter rules for the popular two-wheelers.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of e-scooter accidents is rising significantly, with young men particularly frequently affected after going out.

For the first time, the federal government is considering making helmets compulsory and introducing stricter regulations for e-scooters.

Cities and cantons are also reacting with demands for clearer rules, better cycle paths and fixed parking zones. Show more

E-scooters have long been part of the urban landscape - but as they become more widespread, so do the problems. Accidents involving the electrically powered scooters are becoming more frequent, particularly in cities. The situation is particularly striking in Zurich, where 94 accidents were recorded last year. According to the cantonal police, more than half of these were caused by falls involving young men who were under the influence of alcohol - often after going out.

It is also striking that very few of the accident victims were wearing a helmet. This is precisely where the federal government comes in. For the first time, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) is specifically examining whether a helmet requirement should be introduced for e-scooters. "We are prepared to put a helmet requirement up for discussion in the next revision of the ordinance during the consultation process," Astra spokesperson Thomas Rohrbach toldBlick. Irrespective of a legal obligation, wearing a helmet makes sense in principle - not only for e-scooters, but also for bicycles and e-scooters.

The pressure to act is not only increasing in Zurich. In the canton of Schaffhausen, the number of accidents has recently doubled. The police director responsible, Cornelia Stamm Hurter, is therefore calling for uniform rules at national level.

Further measures also possible

At the same time, the federal government is considering further measures. For example, e-scooters should be allowed on cycle paths more consistently in future. In practice, however, many riders are forced to use sidewalks - often due to inadequate infrastructure. Experts therefore believe that the cantons in particular have a duty to expand and widen cycle paths.

Another problem concerns parked vehicles. Rental scooters in particular repeatedly cause trouble because they are parked in public spaces in an uncoordinated manner. The city of Zurich therefore wants to react and is planning to reduce the number of vehicles in District 1 and create fixed parking zones.

The boom in e-scooters is likely to continue. Industry representatives assume that the number of around 100,000 devices currently in private use in Switzerland could triple in the next ten years. This will also increase the pressure on politicians and authorities to create clear rules for safety and use.