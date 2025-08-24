Apartment viewing in Zurich: anyone who has to move will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the rent. KEYSTONE

The Director of the Federal Office for Housing predicts that rents will continue to rise "over the next few years": Because demand is so high, there is a threat of three to five percent higher costs.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for Housing is expecting rents to rise by three to five percent for anyone who has to move.

Demand continues to outstrip supply.

In Zurich, the shortage is now also spreading to the surrounding area.

Tourist mountain regions are also experiencing problems. Show more

According to the federal government, asking rents are likely to rise by three to five percent per year "over the next few years". "The demand for housing is still greater than the supply," Martin Tschirren, Director of the Federal Housing Office (BWO), told the NZZ am Sonntag.

If there is no economic slump, an increase must therefore be expected. "This will affect households that are new to the housing market or those that need or want to move."

But it could also affect families "as they grow", warns Tschirren: "In a sense, they are paying the price for this shortage." The situation in Zurich has long been precarious, but the problem is now spreading to the surrounding area: "The shortage is also increasingly affecting agglomeration communities and smaller towns."

"Tension is increasing in tourist mountain regions"

In Zurich, "more has been built in the last two years than has been the case for a long time", but people there are paying the "price of an attractive, booming city": demand cannot be met, while at the same time fewer people are sharing an apartment these days.

The housing issue is becoming highly politicized, adds Tschirren. This is increasingly leading to tensions between tenant and landlord organizations. One reason is that the housing market is increasingly serving as a capital investment. Immigration is also playing a role.

In addition, building land has become scarce. In the past, the problem of rising demand could be solved by zoning. This is no longer possible today, explained Tschirren.

"Tension is also increasing in tourist mountain regions," Tschirren continues. The consequences are "sometimes dramatic". However, it is not bad everywhere: "In the Jura Arc, in the canton of Solothurn or in Oberaargau, there is a better chance of finding an apartment", according to the NZZ am Sonntag.