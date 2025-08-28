The Osamah M. affair enters the next round. (symbolic image) sda

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that the extension of the deportation detention of Osamah M., the IS supporter known as the "wheelchair bomber", was unlawful. A formal error by the State Secretariat for Migration - the late submission by fax - contributed to the decision.

Theextension of the deportation detention of the Iraqi IS supporter Osamah M. in Schaffhausen by twelve months was not lawful. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court and the appeal by the State Secretariat for Migration was rejected.

The delay in the deportation of the IS supporter, who was convicted in 2017, was not due to uncooperative behavior on the part of the person concerned. For this reason, the extension of the deportation detention, initially set at a maximum of six months, by a further twelve months ordered by the Schaffhausen Migration Office was not permissible.

This is the conclusion reached by the Federal Supreme Court in a ruling published on Thursday. The legislator had clearly defined the conditions for an extension of detention pending deportation in the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA).

In its appeal, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) argues, by analogy, that if there is a threat to Switzerland's internal or external security, it must be possible to justify the lack of cooperation with this very threat in order to avert a specific terrorist threat.

According to the Federal Supreme Court, this is not permissible. It would amount to a de facto suspension of the statutory maximum duration of six months in accordance with the AIG. This would mean that a detention period of 18 months could be ordered from the outset.

In its dispatch on the Federal Act on Police Measures to Combat Terrorism, the Federal Council expressly stated that the threat posed by a person alone is not sufficient to order detention under immigration law.

Missed deadline

The Federal Supreme Court's ruling also reveals a lapse on the part of the SEM in the present appeal proceedings. The SEM had submitted its notice of appeal on April 22 together with the application for a super-provisional measure. The measure was intended to prevent the Iraqi from being released during the proceedings before the Federal Supreme Court. However, he had to be released from custody on May 6 at the behest of the Federal Supreme Court.

The SEM sent its "grounds of appeal" for the extension of his detention to the Federal Supreme Court by fax on May 27. The following day, it also sent its submission by post. It thus missed the deadline for submitting documents, which ended on the evening of May 27.

The Federal Supreme Court was therefore only able to consider the documents received on April 22. The reason for this is that legal documents must contain an original signature, which is not the case with a fax. Anyone submitting a legal document by fax or e-mail must know that this does not meet the signature requirements, the court writes.

Pending proceedings

The proceedings regarding the Iraqi's residence status and deportation have been ongoing for years. In December 2015, the SEM revoked the man's refugee status and revoked his asylum. This decision is legally binding.

In April 2017, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) expelled the man from Switzerland to safeguard public safety. Enforcement was temporarily postponed. Following appeal proceedings, the SEM provisionally admitted the man in March 2021. A good two years later, it determined that the temporary admission had expired. An appeal by the person concerned against this decision is pending before the Federal Administrative Court.

Proceedings are also pending against an order issued by Fedpol in September 2024, in which it lifted the deferral of deportation, which ultimately resulted in detention pending deportation.

A further appeal by the 39-year-old Iraqi is also pending before the Federal Administrative Court. The court must examine whether the measure ordered by Fedpol in May 2024 to regularly attend meetings, not to make contact with nine people and the ban on visiting certain places was lawful. Such police measures are possible to prevent terrorist activities. (Judgment 2C_211/2025 of 4.8.2025)