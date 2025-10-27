Alertsiwss informs about a large smoke development near Lake Thun. Alertswiss

In Reutigen near Thun, a fire caused a large amount of smoke on Monday morning. The authorities warn the population via Alertswiss - and call for caution.

Samuel Walder

On Monday morning, the news site "Alertswiss " reported a large amount of smoke near Lake Thun. The municipality of Reutigen BE is affected.

The exact cause is not known. The federal government advises residents: "Close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems." The area should be widely avoided.

The Bern cantonal police confirmed the operation to blue News.

Around 10 o'clock on Monday morning, the federal government gives the all-clear. The Alertswiss app states: "There is no danger"