The federal government is now taking action against terror in Switzerland. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges.

They are alleged to have spread IS propaganda, collected funds for terror and supported radical preachers in Geneva: The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought serious charges against two suspected Islamists.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has charged two suspected members of a jihadist cell in Switzerland that allegedly had close links to the IS-affiliated terrorist group in Kosovo.

Between 2015 and 2022, they are alleged to have deliberately indoctrinated believers in the Geneva region, collected money and spread Islamist propaganda.

In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland accuses the men of fraud, money laundering, forgery of documents and misuse of social benefits; they have been in custody since 2022. Show more

A breakthrough in the fight against terrorist activity in Switzerland: the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has brought charges against two men who are believed to be leaders of a Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organization - with close ideological ties to the "Islamic State" terrorist militia.

The focus is on a 36-year-old Kosovar who is said to have acted as the self-appointed "Emir" (German: Befehlshaber, Fürst) of the Swiss arm - and is believed to have had a direct line to the organization's top leadership in Kosovo.

He was apparently supported by a 33-year-old Swiss-North Macedonian dual citizen. Both are said to have been active in the Geneva region for years - with recruitment, indoctrination and fundraising campaigns for the terrorist organization.

Alleged IS propaganda

Between 2015 and 2022, the two men are said to have set up a Salafist jihadist cell. Their goal: to win over as many believers as possible to the extremist ideology - and to supply the terrorist organization in Kosovo with fresh money.

At least 64,770 to 77,870 euros are said to have flowed into the terror group's coffers via detours. According to the OAG, the money was also used to bribe foreign officials in order to prevent proceedings against members.

According to the indictment, the main accused introduced "a system of monthly contributions", organized regular meetings - in Switzerland and Kosovo - and used his role as "emir" for coordination. His co-accused allegedly distributed propaganda videos and Islamist battle songs (nashids), as well as organizing appearances by radical preachers in Geneva.

Fraud, abuse of social welfare, money laundering

In addition to the terrorism charges, the OAG has also brought a whole list of other charges: commercial fraud, forgery of documents, money laundering, unlawful receipt of family allowances and social welfare and attempted insurance fraud.

According to the OAG, the main defendant is even alleged to have collected family allowances even though he had long since left Switzerland with his family and settled permanently in Kosovo.

What is happening now

The two men were arrested in September 2022 and have been in early release since then. The case is now before the Federal Criminal Court - the motions of the Office of the Attorney General will be announced during the court hearing. Until then, the presumption of innocence applies.