The federal government's contracts with pharmaceutical companies for Covid vaccines must be disclosed. (archive image) Keystone

The federal government may no longer keep the contracts with pharmaceutical companies for the procurement of Covid vaccines under lock and key. The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that the documents must be disclosed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court obliges the federal government to disclose Covid vaccine contracts.

The court sees no legal grounds for non-disclosure, not even for reasons of foreign policy interests.

The ruling concerns contracts with Novavax and Moderna, but is not yet legally binding. Show more

The federal government must disclose the contracts concluded with the pharmaceutical companies for the procurement of Covid vaccines. The Federal Administrative Court has upheld the appeals of three private individuals.

The complainants requested access to the contracts concluded by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the army pharmacy for Covid vaccines on the basis of the Public Access Act. The FOPH rejected the requests at the end of 2023. The rulings concerned the companies Novavax, Moderna Tx and Moderna Switzerland.

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court stated that no exceptional reasons specified by law were met with which access could be denied. In particular, there was no reason to fear that Switzerland's foreign policy interests would be jeopardized.

Furthermore, no evidence of an interest in confidentiality regarding prices, delivery conditions and other points had been provided. The ruling is not yet legally binding.