Switzerland is introducing a nutrition tool based on the Australian model that provides individual feedback on eating behavior. (symbolic image) Tobias Hase/dpa

The federal government is supporting a project to introduce an Australian-style nutrition test in Switzerland. The aim is to give citizens direct feedback on their eating habits.

Switzerland is developing the "Swiss Eating Quiz", a simple nutrition tool with personalized feedback.

It is based on Swiss recommendations and is similar to the Australian model.

Participation is voluntary, anonymous and also serves research purposes. Show more

Switzerland is planning to introduce a nutrition tool based on the Australian model that will provide citizens with personalized feedback on their eating habits. The project is being developed at the Bern University of Applied Sciences, financed with taxpayers' money. This was reported by "Blick".

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) sees great potential in the "Swiss Eating Quiz". The tool should not only provide users with personal feedback on their eating habits - according to the FSVO, the data collected should also have scientific value.

In this way, "important insights could be gained, which in turn can be used for measures to promote healthy eating", a spokeswoman for the FSVO explained to Blick. The hope is to obtain information "on eating frequency as a supplement to the existing nutrition surveys".

Adapting the concept to Swiss eating habits

A similar test is already in use in Australia, where participants receive an assessment of how balanced their diet is within around 15 minutes. They answer detailed questions and then receive a direct assessment.

The Bern University of Applied Sciences is working closely with the inventors of the Australian "Healthy Eating Quiz" to adapt the concept to Swiss eating habits. The feedback is based on current Swiss dietary recommendations and participation is voluntary and anonymous, the newspaper continues.

According to the FSVO, the tool is easy to use and does not pursue any commercial goals. Only those who agree allow its use for research purposes. In the long term, it could be integrated into prevention programs, for example to take greater account of sustainability aspects.

The "balanced plate"

In Switzerland, the authorities are constantly intervening in nutritional issues - with campaigns, guidelines and information campaigns. At the end of October 2025, the FSVO also presented a revised model: the "balanced plate" is intended to show how a healthy meal is composed.

In addition, the federal government revised the food pyramid for the first time in 13 years last year. According to the FSVO at the time, it is particularly important to eat fresh food rather than processed food, and reducing the consumption of processed food with a long list of ingredients could help prevent non-communicable diseases.

The basis for a balanced diet in the food pyramid remains fluid intake, ideally one to two liters of water per day. This is followed by the recommended five portions of colorful and seasonal vegetables and fruits. For the three portions of cereal products and potatoes for carbohydrates, whole grain products should be preferred.

Two to three portions of dairy products per day are also recommended. When it comes to proteins, plant-based products (such as pulses) should be given priority over animal-based products (such as meat and fish). Nuts and seeds are also shown among the oils, while at the top of the pyramid - and therefore dispensable for the daily diet - sweet drinks were mentioned for the first time alongside sweets and snacks.