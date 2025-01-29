New Federal Council aircraft to fly for the first time in February - Gallery The new Federal Council jet on Wednesday morning in front of the airport building in Bern-Belp. Image: Keystone The new Federal Council jet at Bern-Belp Airport with the village of Kehrsatz in the background. Image: Keystone New Federal Council aircraft to fly for the first time in February - Gallery The new Federal Council jet on Wednesday morning in front of the airport building in Bern-Belp. Image: Keystone The new Federal Council jet at Bern-Belp Airport with the village of Kehrsatz in the background. Image: Keystone

The Federal Armaments Office Armasuisse presented the new Federal Council jet in Belp BE on Wednesday. The Bombardier Global 7500 will be in service for the first time in February.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Armasuisse has presented the new Federal Council jet.

The Bombardier Global 7500 will be in service from February.

The aircraft has 19 seats and a rest compartment for the crew.

The costs amount to around 103 million Swiss francs. Show more

The new Federal Council jet has arrived: the Federal Armaments Office Armasuisse presented the Bombardier Global 7500 to the public on Wednesday in Belp BE.

For security reasons, those responsible did not want to reveal where the new jet's first journey will take it in February. The pilots and ground crew are currently still undergoing training.

Armasuisse will be installing a so-called self-protection system by the end of the year. This protects the aircraft against shoulder-launched guided missiles, for example, as Bernhard Lehmann, Head of Communications at the Federal Air Transport Service, said. It provides protection against the "most likely everyday dangers".

The new jet will replace the 23-year-old Cessna Citation Excel 560XL in the Air Transport Service's fleet. It has 19 seats, five more than the Cessna. There is now a rest compartment for the crew.

Much greater range

With a range of 13,000 kilometers, the Bombardier can fly almost twice as far as its predecessor, the Cessna. It gives Switzerland more "capacity and freedom to act", said Lehmann. This was necessary due to the changed geopolitical situation.

The new Federal Council jet is stationed in Belp. According to Armasuisse, a hangar will be available in two years' time. If necessary, the aircraft can also be housed in Payerne VD.

The procurement of the new aircraft cost around 103 million Swiss francs. This amount includes the training of pilots and ground personnel, spare parts, ground material and VAT. It is one of the largest business jets in the world.

The jets of the Air Transport Service are used for Federal Council trips, the transportation of other magistrates, but also for evacuations, emergency aid in the event of environmental disasters and in humanitarian emergencies abroad.

SDA