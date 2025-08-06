The cantons are not at all happy with the federal government's plans for Swiss Post. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Federal Council wants to make savings at Swiss Post - and is meeting with a broad front of rejection. Rural regions and older people would be particularly affected.

The Federal Council's plans for the future of Swiss Post are highly controversial. In particular, the proposals to allow more delays in the delivery of letters, parcels and newspapers and to introduce stricter rules for home delivery are falling through.

Swiss Post is to save up to CHF 45 million a year from 2026 with the measures envisaged in the partial revision of the Postal Ordinance. This is intended to secure the financing of the universal service for the time being. In the consultation, which ended on Wednesday, home delivery and the possible later delivery of newspapers met with widespread criticism.

Home delivery should remain

In future, according to the planned "small postal reform", post will be delivered to all settlements that are inhabited all year round instead of to all houses that are inhabited all year round, as is the case today. The rural canton of Uri, for example, is clearly opposed to this change. The effects would be particularly serious in the side valleys.

The canton of Valais also complains that savings would only be achieved through a deterioration in service quality and that it would primarily be the peripheral regions that would suffer.

The Swiss Association for Mountain Regions and the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) justify their rejection by stating that this would only be an option if there were a correspondingly efficient digital connection. However, this is not yet the case for the households affected. As long as the Federal Council's gigabit strategy has not been implemented, there should be no restriction or even abolition of physical delivery.

According to the Swiss Farmers' Association and the Swiss Alpine Farmers' Association, this would primarily affect farms that are located outside built-up areas and depend on a reliable postal service. A reduction in home delivery would lead to unequal treatment of urban and rural areas.

The Swiss Association of Municipalities also believes that modernization must not take place at the expense of a good basic service that is accessible to all regions and their populations. A return to delivery only in residential areas is also "not proportionate" for the Swiss Homeowners Association.

The Association of Active Senior Citizens' and Self-Help Organizations in Switzerland emphasizes that reliable home delivery is essential for many senior citizens and people with limited mobility to be able to live independently at home.

No later newspaper delivery

The proposal that subscribed newspapers in areas without early delivery should only be delivered by 12.30 p.m. in ninety percent of cases was completely rejected in the consultation process. Until now, the regulation has applied to 97 percent of cases.

The cantons, the Association of Municipalities, the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, Economiesuisse and the Federation of Swiss Trade Unions all agree: if newspapers are only delivered at this time, they will become even less attractive. In contrast to this, Parliament had only just approved a seven-year increase in indirect press subsidies in the March session, including explicit new subsidies for early delivery.

On the other hand, the modernization of the universal service with new digital offerings envisaged in the bill is almost unanimously welcomed. The trade union federation and the working group for mountain regions, for example, support the further development, but largely reject the planned deterioration in the non-digital sector. Traditional, analog services should definitely remain part of the basic service.

Cantons are also open to new digital services. The canton of Lucerne, for example, is "very interested in a secure delivery platform for electronic correspondence from the authorities, including electronic legal transactions".

Possible lack of legal basis

Economiesuisse, on the other hand, criticizes the fact that there is no sufficient legal basis for this in the Postal Act. Furthermore, no market failure can be identified for digital services that would justify the basic provision of digital services by Swiss Post. Above all, however, there is no undersupply. Private companies are already positioned on the market with digital or hybrid delivery systems and secure communication.

The Swiss Consumer Forum also believes that new electronic and hybrid services are not in line with the service portfolio listed in the Postal Services Act. Neither electronic nor hybrid consignments are mentioned in the law.

The revision of the Postal Ordinance is merely an interim step. Parliament will have the final say in the major revision of the Postal Act, which should be dealt with by the Federal Council after the summer break. The current Postal Act was passed by Parliament 15 years ago.