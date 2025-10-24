The Bundeshaus during the main rehearsal of the Rendez-vous Bundesplatz projection. Keystone/Christian Beutler

Tibet was also planned for the virtual world tour on the Bundesplatz. However, the parliamentary services prohibited this - it was too "political". The light show will now feature Thailand.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Voyage" light show, which can currently be seen on the Bundesplatz, was supposed to include Tibet.

However, following an intervention by the parliamentary services, the virtual world tour now shows Thailand instead of Tibet.

Projections must therefore be made "without political intentions", which is not the case with Tibet. Show more

The light show "Voyage", the 15th edition of "Rendez-vous Bundesplatz", can currently be seen every evening on the Bundesplatz. It takes visitors on a 30-minute virtual trip around the world, which is projected onto the façade of the Bundeshaus.

Now it is known: The show was originally supposed to take the audience to Tibet. However, as reported by the newspapers "CH Media" and SRF, nothing came of it.

Following an intervention by the Parliamentary Services, Tibet has now been replaced by Thailand. "Political issues are associated with Tibet, especially as it is a projection on the highly symbolic façade of the Parliament building," according to the administrative delegation of the Parliamentary Services. Projections must be made "without political intentions". However, Tibet is inextricably linked to political issues.

Instead of Tibet's landmarks, the public will now see a Thai Buddha. According to "CH Media", the reservation was accepted "without objection" by the organizer Brigitte Roux.

Molina criticizes "parliament's cave-in"

However, the parliamentary services' intervention has also been criticized. Fabian Molina (SP), Co-President of the parliamentary group Tibet, speaks of "parliament caving in to China" and a restriction of artistic freedom.

China expert Ralph Weber even sees an "anticipatory obedience" to Beijing. According to Weber, only the scenic beauty of Tibet would have been shown.

Show can still be seen until November 22

In around 30 minutes, the light and sound show "Voyage" takes visitors to famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the pyramids of Giza and the Taj Mahal in India. For the first time, the show is accompanied by live music and singing.

Last year, almost 621,000 people saw the "Volare" light show. Admission is free again this year. The spectacle can be seen daily at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. until November 22.

More videos from the department