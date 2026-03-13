Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider is responsible for health insurance. (Archive photo). sda

The Federal Council is getting serious about reforming the health insurance deductible. The minimum deductible is to rise from the current CHF 300 to CHF 400. The proposal is now going out for consultation.

Sven Ziegler

The Federal Council wants to increase the minimum health insurance deductible. On Friday, the national government submitted a corresponding amendment to the Health Insurance Act (KVG) for consultation.

Specifically, the minimum deductible for compulsory health insurance is to rise from the current CHF 300 to CHF 400. This would be the first adjustment in over 20 years.

The measure is based on a motion by St. Gallen SVP member of the Council of States Esther Friedli, which was adopted by Parliament in March 2025. As blue News reported at the time, Parliament called on the Federal Council to adjust the deductible in line with the rise in healthcare costs.

Automatic mechanism planned

An automatic mechanism is also to be introduced. If the proportion of healthcare costs that insured persons bear themselves - i.e. via the deductible, excess and hospital costs - falls below a certain level, the deductible will be increased.

This threshold value is 13.5 percent of the total costs of compulsory basic insurance. According to the Federal Council, the aim of the regulation is to encourage insured persons to make more cautious use of medical services.

More personal responsibility - lower premiums?

With the reform, the Federal Council wants to ensure that insured persons use medical services more sparingly. This should reduce the costs of basic insurance.

According to the Federal Council, this could also lead to slightly lower health insurance premiums in the long term.

However, the adjustment must remain moderate so that people do not forego necessary medical treatment for financial reasons.

Children should still not have to pay a minimum deductible. The last increase in the minimum deductible was in 2004, when it was raised from CHF 230 to CHF 300.

Today, around 45 percent of adults choose the minimum deductible, while 55 percent have a higher optional deductible. Many of these are senior citizens. The statistics show: The older the population, the greater the proportion of people with a minimum deductible.

