A speed limit of 80 km/h is to be introduced on more and more highways. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

In order to get the growing risk of traffic jams under control, the federal government wants to introduce a speed limit of 80 km/h on almost half of all freeways. Critics speak of a creeping conversion of the national road network.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

The federal government is responding with more speed restrictions to 80 km/h at rush hour.

In future, up to 2,200 directional kilometers are to be regulated by electronic signs. Show more

The Swiss highways are overloaded: Last year, gridlock amounted to around 55,500 hours - a new record. As a countermeasure, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) is relying on speed reductions.

This practice is to be massively expanded, as "Blick" now reports: Currently, 1015 directional kilometers are equipped with the signs, in the future it should be 2200 - almost half of the entire national road network. The aim: more stable traffic flow and fewer risky maneuvers.

Plans do not meet with approval everywhere

According to Astra, a highway reaches its highest capacity at around 80 km/h. If the speeds are similar, there are fewer lane changes and braking maneuvers. As soon as traffic returns to normal, the limit is automatically lifted.

However, the plans have not met with universal approval. SVP National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann criticized the "Blick" newspaper that the administration is introducing "80 km/h through the back door" - contrary to the will of the legislator. He also doubts its effectiveness: "The speed reduction is more likely to lead to gridlock even before the zone with a lower speed limit."

Because an expansion of the national roads failed in the 2024 referendum, Astra is also relying on other measures: In some cases , emergency lanes are being opened or special traffic lights installed on slip roads to regulate the flow of traffic. In addition, overtaking by lorries is prohibited on certain sections in order to keep traffic flowing more smoothly.