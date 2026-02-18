The butcher's trade is once again more attractive to young people. Jan Woitas/dpa

In the north-east of the canton of St. Gallen, beef is contaminated with PFAS chemicals. Now the Swiss government wants to make it possible to mix contaminated meat with clean meat in order to comply with limit values.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government wants to examine whether meat contaminated with PFAS can be mixed with uncontaminated meat in order to comply with limit values.

The idea is intended to protect affected St. Gallen farmers from economic ruin, but raises numerous legal and health issues.

Consumer advocates and parts of the meat industry are warning of a loss of trust and a deliberate acceptance of health risks. Show more

In the summer of 2024, it became known that numerous cows in the north-east of the canton of St. Gallen had ingested high levels of PFAS. The so-called "eternal chemicals" hardly break down, accumulate in the body and are suspected of being carcinogenic and promoting numerous chronic diseases.

The contamination was so high that the meat of individual animals exceeded the applicable maximum levels. This posed an existential threat to the farmers affected. Since then, many have feared for their economic future.

Motion from St. Gallen - support from Bern

Benedikt Würth, a member of the St. Gallen Council of States, then submitted a motion. His proposal: if contaminated meat were mixed with uncontaminated meat, for example in minced meat or sausages, the legal limits could be complied with. Sales would then be possible again. blue News reported on this in detail in the fall.

Today, such mixing is expressly prohibited. However, the Federal Council supports the thrust of the proposal. Parliament also supports the proposal. The definitive yes vote is likely to take place in the current session.

How exactly such a practice would be implemented, however, remains to be seen, as the "Beobachter" writes. Neither retailers, industry associations nor the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) want to make any concrete statements at present. It is unclear, for example, who would organize the tests, how long they would take or whether such mixed meat would have to be specially declared.

The FSVO confirms that an amendment to the ordinance is planned. However, a referendum would not be possible.

Special approach without a model

According to the authorities, no other country is known to have a comparable practice. Switzerland would be breaking new ground.

There is a great deal of skepticism within the meat industry, as the "Beobachter" writes further. The industry organization Proviande warns of damage to the image of Swiss meat. Although it understands the farmers' difficult situation, it sees considerable unanswered questions. There is also talk from the food industry that the organizational effort would be enormous.

The Foundation for Consumer Protection clearly rejects the plans. They speak of a deliberate acceptance of a health risk.