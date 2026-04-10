This is what salmonella looks like on a sewing rack. Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A Lucerne cheese dairy discovers salmonella, Migros and Coop react immediately - but the official warning from the federal government only follows days later. The Federal Food Safety Office is criticized for this.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lucerne cheese dairy recalled products due to salmonella in soft cheese on Good Friday, while Migros and Coop informed the public immediately.

However, the official warning from the Federal Food Safety Office (FSVO) was not issued until four days later, although according to the canton of Lucerne, all relevant data was available early on.

Consumer advocate Sara Stalder criticizes such delays as a health risk, while the FSVO relativizes its responsibility. Show more

A Lucerne cheese dairy discovered salmonella in soft cheese before Easter and launched a recall on Good Friday. Migros and Coop informed the public immediately. However, the official warning from the federal government only followed four days later - on the Tuesday after Easter. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

This is not the first time that the Federal Food Safety Office (FSVO) has reacted late. According to the report, the list of such cases could be extended indefinitely.

Delayed notifications a risk according to consumer protection

The FSVO rejects responsibility: manufacturers, importers and sellers are primarily responsible for recalls. A warning is published "immediately" as soon as all the necessary information on acute health risks is available.

However, this is precisely what is called into question in the "Tages-Anzeiger" report. According to the canton of Lucerne, the relevant information was already available on Good Friday. Consumer advocate Sara Stalder has been criticizing such delays for years - they are a risk for the population.

Both Stalder and the FSVO are pinning their hopes on a planned agreement with the EU, which should bring faster reporting systems.

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