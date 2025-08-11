Switzerland starts the new week on a sunny note - but what starts pleasantly warm on Monday could turn into sweltering heat on Tuesday. According to Meteonews, temperatures in the west will rise to a sweltering 37 degrees. It will remain warm even at night, cooling off at most in the Swiss lakes - with refreshing 22 to 24 degrees.
But the heat has its downsides: The risk of forest fires is high. In large parts of the country there is already a considerable danger (level 3), locally even the highest warning level 5 applies. The federal government is also calling for caution: The level 3 heat warning applies until Wednesday evening and affects all regions below 800 meters. Elderly people, small children and people with pre-existing conditions should avoid direct sunlight.
From Thursday, the weather will change: the probability of thunderstorms will increase significantly, especially in the south and in the Alps. However, individual warm thunderstorms are possible even earlier.