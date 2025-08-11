Switzerland is off to a sunny start to the week, but the heat poses dangers: Heat warning until Wednesday, risk of forest fires in large parts of the country and first thunderstorms from Thursday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Temperatures of up to 37 degrees are expected in Switzerland on Tuesday, with warm nights and water temperatures of 22 to 24 degrees.

The federal government warns of an increased to very high risk of forest fires and of health risks from the heat, especially for vulnerable people.

The likelihood of thunderstorms will increase significantly from Thursday onwards, although the first warm thunderstorms may occur before then. Show more

Switzerland starts the new week on a sunny note - but what starts pleasantly warm on Monday could turn into sweltering heat on Tuesday. According to Meteonews, temperatures in the west will rise to a sweltering 37 degrees. It will remain warm even at night, cooling off at most in the Swiss lakes - with refreshing 22 to 24 degrees.

On Tuesday it will be up to 37 degrees. Meteonews

But the heat has its downsides: The risk of forest fires is high. In large parts of the country there is already a considerable danger (level 3), locally even the highest warning level 5 applies. The federal government is also calling for caution: The level 3 heat warning applies until Wednesday evening and affects all regions below 800 meters. Elderly people, small children and people with pre-existing conditions should avoid direct sunlight.

From Thursday, the weather will change: the probability of thunderstorms will increase significantly, especially in the south and in the Alps. However, individual warm thunderstorms are possible even earlier.