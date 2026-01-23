Snow on the way, alert level 3 of 5 for the whole of Ticino Screenshot MeteoSvizzera

In the coming hours, from around 18:00 on Friday, snow will fall on the southern side of the Alps. MeteoSwiss has therefore issued a level 3 out of 5 warning for snowfall above 600 meters for the whole of Ticino and the Mesolcina.

Swisstxt

Watch out if you want to drive to Ticino this evening! The federal government is warning of heavy snowfall during the night from Friday to Saturday. There is a considerable risk of snowfall for the whole of Ticino above 600 meters from 6 pm until 8 am on Saturday morning.

According to MeteoSwiss, it will snow most intensively between 10 pm and 4 am on Saturday morning. Although only 5 to 12 centimetres of fresh snow are expected, this will be throughout the canton, where the snow line will also drop to 400 meters.

Restrictions on road, rail and air traffic are to be expected.

MeteoSwiss recommends checking the road and traffic conditions on the radio or by calling 163 before setting off on your journey and also on the road, and following the instructions of the winter services.

It also recommends regularly consulting the avalanche bulletin and other information from the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research WSL/SLF.