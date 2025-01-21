An increased volume of traffic is expected on Switzerland's roads in the coming weeks, especially on the routes to winter sports resorts.
The Federal Roads Office Astra is forecasting heavy traffic on freeways, in the conurbations and on important routes towards the Bernese Oberland and Valais.
The effects of winter sports and vacation traffic will be particularly noticeable at weekends. The A1, A2, A3, A8, A9 and A13 highways as well as regions such as Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lucerne and Lugano will be affected, writes Astra. The area around the Gotthard tunnel, the San Bernardino route and the routes towards the Bernese Oberland are particularly critical.
The Astra appeals to all travelers to stay on the freeway even in traffic jams and not to use alternative routes via main or secondary roads.
Diversionary traffic leads to additional congestion in the villages along the national roads, hinders local traffic and increases the risk of accidents. "Consideration for the local population is particularly important," emphasizes the Federal Office.