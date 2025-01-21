Many holidaymakers are flocking to the mountains - with consequences on the roads. KEYSTONE

According to the Federal Office of Transport, higher traffic volumes are to be expected due to the sports vacations. There will also be more traffic on the highways on the Central Plateau.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is likely to be more traffic on the roads in the coming weeks.

The reason is the ski vacations.

The effects of the winter sports and vacation traffic will be particularly noticeable at weekends. Show more

An increased volume of traffic is expected on Switzerland's roads in the coming weeks, especially on the routes to winter sports resorts.

The Federal Roads Office Astra is forecasting heavy traffic on freeways, in the conurbations and on important routes towards the Bernese Oberland and Valais.

The effects of winter sports and vacation traffic will be particularly noticeable at weekends. The A1, A2, A3, A8, A9 and A13 highways as well as regions such as Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lucerne and Lugano will be affected, writes Astra. The area around the Gotthard tunnel, the San Bernardino route and the routes towards the Bernese Oberland are particularly critical.

These freeways are particularly affected A1 Härkingen - Wangen a.A.

A2 Belchen tunnel - Härkingen

A2/A14 Lucerne region (up to Stans-Nord)

A3 Walenstadt - Reichenburg A8 Interlaken - Spiez

A8 Sarnen - Lopper junction

A9 La Veyre/Vevey - Bex-Nord

A12 Châtel-St-Denis - La Veyre/Vevey

A13 Sarganserland - Rothenbrunnen

A28 Landquart - Klosters

Waiting times possible at border crossings Show more

Waiting times must also be expected at the car transport stations such as Furka, Lötschberg and Vereina, which may be extended during the return journey times between 11 am and 6 pm.

These main roads are particularly affected Spiez - Kandersteg (outward journey)

Gampel - Goppenstein (return journey)

Brunnen - Flüelen (Axenstrasse)

Göschenen - Andermatt

Raron - Brig

Bellinzona - Locarno

As well as various main roads in the Bernese Oberland, in Graubünden and in the side valleys of Valais Show more

Stay on the highway in traffic jams

The Astra appeals to all travelers to stay on the freeway even in traffic jams and not to use alternative routes via main or secondary roads.

Diversionary traffic leads to additional congestion in the villages along the national roads, hinders local traffic and increases the risk of accidents. "Consideration for the local population is particularly important," emphasizes the Federal Office.