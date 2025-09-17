The Confederation's armaments program has been approved. sda

Parliament has approved the 2025 armaments program - without any changes or additional billions. CHF 1.5 billion will flow into artillery, tanks and new technologies.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council and Council of States have approved the Armaments Program 2025 with total expenditure of around CHF 1.5 billion and rejected all amendments.

An additional billion for anti-aircraft ammunition was rejected, probably due to tight federal finances, while loans for a new artillery system and the overhaul of the Leopard 87 tank were approved.

Approval was also given to funds for passive radars and mini-drones.

The debate revealed tensions between the need for broad operational readiness and doubts about the cost-benefit of individual major projects. Show more

The Confederation's 2025 armaments program, with expenditure of around CHF 1.5 billion, has been signed and sealed. The National Council and Council of States have rejected all amendments and approved the federal decree submitted by the Federal Council.

The armaments program is part of the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch, which the Council of States discussed on Wednesday morning. A proposal to spend an additional CHF 1 billion on the purchase of anti-aircraft ammunition was rejected.

The two Councils also said no to proposals to cancel credit requests for the purchase of a new artillery system and the repair of the Leopard 87 tank. The Federal Council envisages spending CHF 1.15 billion on these projects.

Further funds were approved for passive radars and mini-drones, for example. The Council of States approved the armaments program unanimously after rejecting the so-called "ammunition billion".

"A lot of money for low-threat defense"

Franziska Roth, SP member of the Council of States from Solothurn, campaigned for a no vote on the expenditure for a new artillery system and the repair of the 87 tank. With regard to the artillery system, Roth said that a great deal of money was to be spent on a system that was intended to avert a very minor threat. The armaments program disregards "the revolution" on the battlefield.

Wars such as the one between Azerbaijan and Armenia had shown that tanks had no chance against small drones. She was contradicted by Werner Salzmann (SVP/BE): Switzerland must also be able to deploy ground troops. Such troops and equipment are also needed on the battlefield. The war in Ukraine shows this.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister also said that it was important to be prepared for various dangers.