12.55 p.m.

The traffic jam came as expected: Anyone traveling from southern Switzerland to the north must currently expect long waiting times. According to the TCS, traffic is backed up on the A2 between Erstfeld and Göschenen for around seven kilometers - this means a time loss of up to 70 minutes.

Traffic is also backed up before the Gotthard, between Faido and the Airolo metering point: here the traffic jam is around nine kilometers long, which corresponds to an additional journey time of around 90 minutes.

Rail travelers are in luck: Trains are currently running according to schedule. The fastest train, the Eurocity, makes the journey between Bellinzona and Zurich in around one hour and 40 minutes. However, many connections are very busy.

SBB reserves the right not to allow overcrowded trains to travel through the Gotthard Base Tunnel. Anyone traveling without a reservation must therefore also expect waiting times - or switch to the slower mountain section of the old Gotthard line.