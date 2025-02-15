Swiss President Alain Berset (right) welcomes the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 18, 2023. KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzelle

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world. Switzerland supports it with several million francs in development aid every year. But at the WEF, the six-member delegation squanders a lot of money.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Democratic Republic of Congo receives billions in development aid from the international community.

Last year, Switzerland contributed over 40 million Swiss francs to support the region.

At the WEF in Davos, the six-member Congolese delegation spent CHF 400,000 on the hotel alone.

According to the FDFA, the money for development aid is not paid directly to the government or government organizations. Show more

The international community provides Congo with more than three billion francs in development aid every year. Switzerland also contributed over CHF 40 million to support the region last year. In view of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the Swiss government has just this week approved an additional emergency package of three million francs.

Three weeks ago, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group captured Goma, the largest city in the east of the country. According to UN estimates, around 3,000 people were killed. Now the M23 militia has apparently captured another provincial capital in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the border with Rwanda. The region is rich in raw materials such as coltan, which is essential for the electronics industry.

Since the M23 attack, the humanitarian situation in the province of North Kivu has deteriorated massively, according to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). 500,000 people have been displaced in addition to the 700,000 already present in and around the city of Goma. According to the FDFA, a total of 6.7 million people have been displaced throughout the country.

One of the world's most corrupt countries

The crisis-ridden country is under the authoritarian rule of President Félix Tshisekedi and is torn apart by ongoing power struggles. The conflict in eastern Congo has been smouldering since 1996 and Congo is ranked 180th out of 193 countries on the UN Human Development Index. According to the corruption index of the international organization Transparency, Congo is one of the 30 most corrupt countries out of 180 listed.

President Tshisekedi is currently campaigning for support for his country at the Munich Security Conference. At the WEF in Davos at the end of January, he celebrated the expansion of the Congolese national park as part of a delegation of Seshekedi - and had a good time.

According to the "Weltwoche" newspaper, they had chosen the elegant five-star Hotel Quellenhof in Bad Ragaz SG as their accommodation. The politicians from the Democratic Republic of the Congo paid a total of CHF 400,000 for the six nights they booked - reserved from January 18 to 24, 2025. The hotel confirmed the booking of "several dozen rooms" toBlick.

How do these horrendous expenses for accommodation alone fit in with the acceptance of billions of francs in development aid? The Congolese embassy has not commented on this.

Swiss development aid not paid to the government

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) states that "various instruments are used to monitor the proper use of the funds transferred." However, the money for development cooperation and humanitarian aid does not go directly to the government or government organizations. "Switzerland works directly with local and international NGOs as well as the ICRC - International Committee of the Red Cross - and the UN World Food Program," explains the FDFA.

The three million from the current emergency package will also be used accordingly. According to the FDFA, the funds will serve as additional support for the Red Cross and other humanitarian partners on the ground who are already active in the areas of health, protection of the civilian population and emergency aid for displaced persons.