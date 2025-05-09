Diversity and inclusion was the business of the software company Witty Works. The change in sentiment under Trump is preventing them from achieving the growth they need. Witty Works AG

Witty Works has helped companies to write non-discriminatory texts. After Donald Trump's election, demand fell sharply and the tech start-up had to close.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss start-up Witty Works, which developed an inclusive writing plugin, had to file for bankruptcy as potential business partners bailed out under political pressure from the Trump administration.

International companies, including Swiss corporations such as UBS, Novartis and Roche, are increasingly distancing themselves from diversity programs in order to avoid political and economic risks from the US market.

Founder Nadia Fischer sees Trump's anti-woke policy as the main reason for the start-up's failure, as willingness to invest and cooperate declined rapidly. Show more

Anyone who campaigns for inclusion, for minorities or women not to be discriminated against, has a chance of having to deal with Trump sooner or later. Anything that seems woke to the US president and his team will be fought against. The most recent example is the Stockholm government, which has received a corresponding instruction from the US ambassador there.

Swiss companies are also abandoning diversity and equality programs, such as UBS, Novartis and Roche. Or at least they avoid referring to them. The air is currently very thin for efforts to offer equal opportunities to people from different backgrounds - especially in the Trump administration's sphere of influence.

A Swiss tech start-up has now found out just how far this extends. The company Witty Works has developed an online tool - or more precisely, a browser plugin - which, like a spelling program, draws attention to discriminatory passages of text and suggests alternative, more inclusive, formulations.

Investments in the millions

Swiss and international investors believed in the project and the founders have raised a single-digit million sum. "We're not yet in the black," says Nadia Fischer blue News, "but the first semester of 2024 was still really good."

Witty Works had around two dozen customers who used the online service and paid license fees for it. "Our technology, which is self-learning, got better and better. We won awards for our product and had more and more customers in the pipeline."

The company's website lists customers such as ETH, Deutsche Bahn, Microsoft, the DDPS, the City of Vienna, advertising giant Publicis and clothing manufacturer Patagonia. In the interview, Fischer mentions other large companies that used the plugin or were in negotiations with Witty Works. These do not want to be publicly recognizable. Just this much: they include large and in some cases globally active companies from all German-speaking countries as well as France and Canada.

However, even during Trump's election campaign and especially since his election as US president, it has become more difficult to convince interested companies to sign a contract with Witty Works. "It could be tricky for companies that also operate in the US to have a contract with us. There is a risk that an employee will file a lawsuit or that American shareholders will do so."

Negotiating partners no longer get in touch

All efforts did not bear fruit. "After three months of Trump, it became clear to us that we would not win the necessary customers if those with whom we had been negotiating for years no longer came forward."

Added to this is the generally uncertain market environment caused by the new US government's trade policy. "In a situation like this, people are less willing to invest in a product like this anyway, which many still see as a nice to have."

Nadia Fischer and her partners had no choice but to discontinue their business. "The existing customers were very disappointed. They were extremely happy with the product, extended the contracts and even topped them up. But like many software companies, we can only bear the costs if we grow, and unfortunately that's not possible in the current anti-diversity phase."

As a result, the investors are losing their commitment. The five employees are looking for a new job.