An extension to an apartment building in Basel has been delayed by three years - due to another appeal. Maps

A seemingly harmless construction project has become a political issue in Basel. Delays, objections and a possible intervention by the Housing Protection Commission are pushing the owner to his limits.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a legally valid building permit, another appeal has prevented the start of construction on an extension at St.-Galler-Ring 29 in Basel for over three years.

The owner is making serious accusations against the authorities for delays and a lack of transparency, while local residents continue to mobilize against the project.

In addition, the housing protection commission could influence the construction through rent specifications, which the owner criticizes as unreasonable and threatens to pull out of Basel. Show more

What began as a seemingly small construction project has developed into a veritable bone of contention between residents, authorities and the owner: An extension is to be built at St.-Galler-Ring 29 in Basel - but after more than three years of planning and approval procedures, it still cannot be built.

Although a legally binding building permit has now been granted, objectors are not giving up, as the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper writes. An appeal is now forcing the building appeals committee to make another decision. This could impose additional conditions on the construction - or, in extreme cases, even withdraw the permit completely. Until then, the start of construction remains blocked.

Residents up in arms

Resistance to the project, which is intended to close an urban development gap, has been forming for years. According to the report, one local resident, for example, has not only distributed flyers but also set up his own website to mobilize support. Initially, he even received support from the Cityscape Commission (SBK), which initially rejected the closure of the gap as "aesthetically unacceptable".

However, this assessment was later overturned by the Building and Hospitality Inspectorate and the Building Appeals Commission. The gap had arisen by chance and the protection zone was not affected - the project was therefore legally approvable in principle.

Owner makes serious accusations

The owner has now had enough. In a letter to the cantonal ombudsman's office and several politicians, he speaks of massive delays, a lack of transparency and even "possibly criminal behavior" on the part of individual authorities. According to the letter, the building inspectorate (BGI) and the city planning commission in particular had "interpreted the laws as they saw fit".

Among other things, he criticizes the fact that the BGI took months to respond to objections with the same content. His bitter conclusion: in Basel, it is apparently difficult even for long-established taxpayers with a willingness to invest to be heard.

Ombudsman Thierry Moosbrugger does not comment on the specific case, but emphasizes: "We take every complaint seriously."

Now the housing protection commission too

But that's not all: the Housing Protection Commission (WSK) will also soon be looking into the case. The planned extension would expand four existing apartments - an area that falls under the protection of "affordable housing", according to the "Basler Zeitung". The WSK could therefore impose rent regulations - also for the new building. Such a case is unprecedented.

The owner has little sympathy for these interventions. Should the commission impose overly strict requirements, he makes it unmistakably clear: "Then I will sell the property. I'm no longer interested in owning apartments in Basel."