A bitter dispute has broken out over the Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG gravel pit in Gebenstorf. Bild: Google Maps

For years, the fronts have been hardening in a dispute between local residents and a construction company in Gebenstorf AG. The dispute is likely to go through several more instances.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

According to local residents, the company is not complying with the conditions. The police have been asked to enforce them by issuing fines.

However, the construction company is insisting on its right to have the conditions reviewed by the administrative court. The suspensive effect of a corresponding appeal has been withdrawn. Indirectly, it implies that the "operational requirements" were not taken into account.

The dispute is likely to go through several more legal instances. Show more

Construction noise before 7 a.m., at lunchtime and even in the early evening - despite the corresponding cantonal requirements. These are the accusations made by residents of the Gebenstorf gravel pit in the canton of Aargau against the company Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG.

Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG processes mineral construction waste in a former gravel pit, which has led to complaints about noise and dust for years.

In a letter obtained by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the municipal council has asked the Baden municipal police to enforce compliance with the regulations by issuing fines. There is talk of a "commercial disregard for the police regulations and the municipal council's orders".

Disgruntled resident logs working hours

For its part, Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG points out that it has not "questioned" reasonable noise protection that "also takes into account the operational requirements". According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the wording is a reference to the fact that the company's concrete mixers have to be loaded before 7 a.m. so that they can then be used on the respective construction sites from 7 a.m. onwards.

However, such justifications do nothing to tame the anger of residents disturbed by the construction site noise. One particularly angry resident has started to document the construction activities and their times in order to prove the company's misconduct.

The man is even said to have installed a camera. According to the company, this represents a "blatant" violation of the "personal rights of each individual employee".

Construction company files a complaint

According to its own statement, the construction company has not yet been fined for violating the conditions. The commander of the Baden municipal police, Martin Brönnimann, told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that two municipal fines had been issued so far for violations of the police regulations.

The suspensive effect of an appeal by Lehner Kies- und Betonwerk AG against a decision by the legal service of the cantonal environment department, according to which the conditions imposed by the municipal council were lawful, has been revoked by the canton.

The company now wants to challenge this decision, as a review of the department's decision by the administrative court is its constitutional right. A corresponding appeal has been lodged. An end to the dispute is therefore not in sight for the time being.