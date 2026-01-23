While working on a concrete foundation in Schaffhausen, a 34-year-old construction worker struck a power line with a jackhammer. The man suffered severe burns and had to be flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter.

The worker was seriously injured in the accident.

A construction worker was seriously injured in a workplace accident in the city of Schaffhausen on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at a construction site on Repfergasse. The 34-year-old man was using a jackhammer to remove a concrete foundation.

According to the Schaffhausen police, he slipped and struck a 400-volt low-voltage power line with the equipment.

The man suffered severe burns. After receiving first aid, he was flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter.