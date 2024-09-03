Rail services between Zurich Altstetten and Schlieren are currently severely restricted. The reason for this is a fatal accident involving a track worker. This is reported by Blick. A spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police explained: "A track worker was hit and fatally injured by a train traveling in the direction of Dietikon." The incident occurred between Zurich Altstetten and Schlieren stations.
The accident caused delays and cancellations on the IC, IC1, IC5, IR35, IR36, IR37, S11, S12, S19 and S42 lines. The disruption continues. Passengers are asked to be prepared for inconvenience and to check alternative routes.