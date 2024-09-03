A worker was killed on Tuesday. (archive photo) sda

A track worker was hit and killed by a train in the Zurich area. There are severe restrictions on public transport.

Sven Ziegler

A track worker has been hit and killed by a train in the Zurich area.

There are severe restrictions on public transport.

Rail services between Zurich Altstetten and Schlieren are currently severely restricted. The reason for this is a fatal accident involving a track worker. This is reported by Blick. A spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police explained: "A track worker was hit and fatally injured by a train traveling in the direction of Dietikon." The incident occurred between Zurich Altstetten and Schlieren stations.

The accident caused delays and cancellations on the IC, IC1, IC5, IR35, IR36, IR37, S11, S12, S19 and S42 lines. The disruption continues. Passengers are asked to be prepared for inconvenience and to check alternative routes.

The tragic incident is the second accident of this kind in a short space of time. On Sunday, a 52-year-old track worker was hit and seriously injured by an express train near Erlen TG.