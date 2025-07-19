The village of Monstein, which belongs to the municipality of Davos, has also been the victim of a severed power line. IMAGO/Dreamstime

There are regular power cuts in the municipality of Davos. This is due to careless construction companies accidentally cutting cables during excavations. The Davos electricity company is now threatening to press charges.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the municipality of Davos, there have been 13 power outages in 18 months because underground power lines were damaged during construction work.

The Davos electricity company EWD now wants to investigate criminal charges in the event of further incidents, as the situation has not improved.

In the past, EWD has twice written to the construction companies to remind them of their duty of care - without success. Show more

When the power goes out in Davos, it is often not natural phenomena or technical malfunctions that are to blame, but construction work. Construction workers in the Grisons municipality have cut underground cables while digging 13 times in 18 months.

There is no malicious intent behind this, but negligence, says Andy Kollegger, Managing Director of Elektrizitätswerk Davos AG EWD in "Südostschweiz". He understands that the construction companies are often under great time pressure. But for the company, it is clear that things cannot go on like this.

The construction companies are obliged to obtain the electricity supplier's plans for underground cables. A representative of EWD must also mark the location on the ground. This is to prevent excavators or other machines from cutting the cables.

However, the construction companies apparently do not always do this. As a result, individual houses, Davos neighborhoods or entire villages belonging to the municipality such as Glaris, Frauenkirch or Monstein are repeatedly without power for between one and four hours.

Admonition without success

They have already written to the construction companies working in the municipality twice to remind them of their duty of care, Kollegger continues in "Südostschweiz ". Both those responsible and the workers were apparently unaware of the damage they were causing and that this could be dangerous for people. The admonitions obviously didn't help much.

The most blatant case occurred in the mountain village of Monstein. There, the EWD itself commissioned a construction company to uncover a power line. In this case, the employees were informed and the route of the cable was marked on the ground - after all, this was the central element of their job. Despite this, the workers damaged the line twice within a few hours.

Monstein, which has around 200 inhabitants, a restaurant, a hotel and a brewery, had no electricity for hours afterwards. The contractor did not even report the incident to the EWD, which is why the EWD had to find the cause of the power outage itself.

Davos is now investigating criminal charges

The situation has not improved since then. And because there is currently a lot of construction going on in Davos, the electricity supplier fears even more outages.

That's why Kollegger and EWD are now taking action: From now on, criminal charges will be investigated if cables are damaged during excavation work. The penal code provides for a fine or up to one year's imprisonment for negligence.