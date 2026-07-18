A Lack of Flexibility During Ticket Inspections? The Consumer Protection Agency is bringing the controversial “instant fines” back into the spotlight with a post on Instagram. SBB has also commented.

Here's what it's all about The surcharges known as “second fines” are a recurring source of frustration for SBB passengers.

The consumer protection agency has once again drawn attention to the alleged lack of flexibility during ticket inspections with an Instagram post.

SBB has also commented on the post—and explained its approach.

Often, it is simply not possible for inspection staff to grant concessions on the spot. Summary created with

Did you rush to catch the train and buy your ticket only after you got there? That can end up costing you. The surcharges known as “second fines” are a constant source of frustration for passengers. But the rule is clear: You must complete your ticket purchase before departure. Even if you complete the transaction just a few seconds too late, you risk a fine.

Now, the Consumer Protection Agency is once again drawing attention to the “instant fines” on Instagram. “Time and again, consumers contact us about a lack of leniency during SBB ticket inspections,” writes the foundation, demanding: “A valid ticket is a must, no question. But a little more discretion and flexibility on the part of SBB would definitely be appropriate.”

Customers may request clarification

So, can ticket inspectors simply show leniency like that? As the SBB explains on its website explains, ticket inspectors on the scene are often unable to conduct a detailed investigation into the specific circumstances. For example, it may not be possible to verify whether there were actually technical issues during the purchase process. “That is why customers who feel they have been treated unfairly can request a review of the incident afterward,” writes SBB.

Goodwill decisions are reportedly made “retroactively in thousands of cases” each year—for example, in cases of “obvious errors or sensitive personal situations.” Even if a decision is unfavorable, customers can contact the relevant ombudsman’s office.

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