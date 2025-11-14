Pike and perch may no longer be sold. KEYSTONE

Excessively high levels of so-called PFAS chemicals have been measured in pike and perch in Lake Zug. The canton is therefore imposing a sales ban - and is also warning private fishermen against frequent consumption.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Zug has detected excessive PFAS levels in pike and egli from Lake Zug.

The sale and transfer of these fish will be banned with immediate effect.

Professional fishermen are to be compensated for their loss of income. Show more

As announced by the Canton of Zug, new investigations by the Canton of Zug show that the permissible PFAS limits have been significantly exceeded in two popular edible fish: Pike and perch. Random samples had already indicated contamination last year - now it has been confirmed.

PFAS (perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) are widely used in industry because they are resistant to water, grease and heat. They hardly degrade in nature and accumulate in soil, water and ultimately in the human body.

According to the canton, fire department training areas and former industrial sites near lakes may have contributed to the pollution. PFAS-containing agents, for example in extinguishing foams, were used there for decades. Lake Zug has particularly high levels compared to other Swiss lakes.

With immediate effect, pike and egli from Lake Zug may no longer be sold or given away. Caught animals will be disposed of by the canton. Financial support is provided for professional fishermen who have caught around five percent of their catch with these species in recent years.

Sales ban for pike and perch from Lake Zug

Other fish species - such as whitefish and rudd - remain exempt from the ban and may continue to be marketed.

Private individuals may still eat fish they have caught themselves, but the canton advises restraint. PFAS remain in the body for years and can accumulate with regular consumption. Some of the substances are suspected to be carcinogenic.

As pike and perch are among the most important predatory fish species in Lake Zug, the canton fears an imbalance in the lake if their population increases significantly. Experts are currently investigating how the fishing ban will affect the ecological balance.