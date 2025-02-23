The Emix founders made a lot of money selling coronavirus masks. Symbolbild: Daniel Karmann/dpa

The founders of Emix, who got rich selling protective masks during the pandemic, are once again being criticized. Despite earlier expressions of regret about their luxurious lifestyle, they bought a yacht.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the coronavirus pandemic, young entrepreneurs Luca Steffen and Jascha Rudolphi made millions with controversial mask deals.

They then financed a luxurious lifestyle and were publicly criticized for it.

Now it has come to light: They have bought a 5.5 million yacht with a new company. Show more

The founders of Emix, Luca Steffen and Jascha Rudolphi, came into the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic when they made a fortune selling protective masks. The piquant thing was that some of the young entrepreneurs' goods were of questionable quality, but the prices were still very high.

As a result, they were criticized for buying luxury cars, including a Ferrari costing around one million francs. They later described the expensive purchases as a mistake in interviews.

However, their remorse does not appear to have been lasting. Just a few months after these confessions, they founded the company Abulagugu in Malta in order to purchase a yacht, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Young entrepreneurs take a stand

The yacht, originally known as the "African Cat", was purchased by Abulagugu for 5.5 million euros and later renamed "Plan A". She is almost 40 meters long and can accommodate 12 guests and 7 crew members and is equipped with luxurious amenities.

Sold 🚨​

​

Despite criticism of their extravagant lifestyle, the Emix founders defend their investments as business decisions that have nothing to do with their mask trade. "They are not of public interest and belong to the private sphere," an Emix spokeswoman is quoted as saying in the report.

Emix's mask business is now the subject of school projects dealing with ethical issues of the market economy. The Zurich public prosecutor's office is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of usury, but the outcome is uncertain. Emix has refunded the purchase price to some customers whose masks were defective, while other cases are still pending.

The yacht "Plan A" has been up for sale for some time, but a buyer has not yet been found. The price has been reduced several times, most recently to 4.5 million euros.

