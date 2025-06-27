In future, anyone wishing to pay at the self-checkout checkout will not be allowed to carry a shopping cart. KEYSTONE

Coop is introducing a new rule. Customers with shopping carts are now prohibited from paying at the self-checkout tills. The aim is to optimize the payment process.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Coop, customers with shopping carts are no longer allowed to use the self-checkout tills.

This measure is intended to make the payment process more efficient.

Purchases with the shopping basket or the Passabene self-scanning system are not affected by the change. Show more

Coop has decided to restrict the use of self-checkout tills for bulk purchases. Customers with a shopping cart must now use the attended checkouts again, as reported by CH Media newspapers.

Purchases with a shopping basket or the Passabene self-scanning system are still permitted at the self-checkout tills. Coop has confirmed the rule change. The change will be implemented gradually in all sales regions in Switzerland.

According to a Coop spokesperson, the pilot phase last year was successful. The new regulation is intended to make the payment process more fluid, as scanning many items in the shopping cart takes time. This can slow down the checkout process, especially when customer footfall is high.

No connection with theft

However, the rule change is not linked to thefts at the self-checkout tills. Coop does not provide any information on how many customers unintentionally take items from the autonomous checkouts.

Coop introduced self-checkout tills twelve years ago. These are now available in almost all Coop supermarkets in Switzerland.