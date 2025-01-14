33 stores of The Body Shop Switzerland will close at the end of May 2025. KEYSTONE

After thorough analysis, Coop has decided to let the franchise agreement for The Body Shop Switzerland expire. 33 stores to close.

Coop has decided to let the franchise agreement for The Body Shop Switzerland expire.

The reason for this: "The unique positioning in the market no longer exists," according to a statement.

33 stores are affected.

The 108 employees of The Body Shop Switzerland will be offered continued employment within the Coop Group. Show more

Following an in-depth analysis, Coop has decided to let the franchise agreement for The Body Shop Switzerland expire, according to a statement issued on Tuesday morning. "The unique positioning in the market previously defined by the franchisor The Body Shop International Limited no longer exists," writes Coop.

The revitalization program implemented by the franchisor in recent years has failed to achieve the desired effect, despite the intensive efforts and great commitment of The Body Shop Switzerland employees.

All 108 employees of The Body Shop Switzerland will be offered continued employment within the Coop Group. Coop is evaluating the use of the 33 vacant sales areas by its other specialist formats.

The franchise agreement runs until the end of May 2025.

Insolvency in the UK in mid-February 2024

The cosmetics company filed for insolvency for its parent company in the UK in mid-February 2024. The Swiss branches of The Body Shop, which were taken over by Coop in 2010, were not affected by the insolvency proceedings.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, England. The company's focus was on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products - which was revolutionary at the time.