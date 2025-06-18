Now Coop is also lowering its prices. KEYSTONE

Coop has already invested over 50 million francs in lower prices this year and reduced the price of 1000 products.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, Coop has already reduced the prices of over 1,000 products and invested a total of CHF 50 million in cheaper offers to reduce the burden on households.

The Prix Garantie low-price line celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025.

In addition, Coop is constantly expanding its range of discount products and promotions. Show more

This year, the retail giant Coop has already reduced the prices of over 1,000 products. At the end of 2024, competitor Migros announced that it would be cutting prices on a thousand items. Whether this is an adjustment by Coop remains to be seen.

Whether it's staple foods, dairy products, drinks or household items - the price offensive extends across the entire range. In total, Coop has already invested over 50 million francs this year to make the products on the shelves more affordable.

"We are taking our promise seriously," emphasizes Andrea Kramer, Head of Marketing/Procurement. Since 2019, the company has invested a total of more than 650 million francs in price reductions. In 2024 alone, there were 2,400 reduced products, an investment volume of 80 million francs.

Low-price Prix Garantie line celebrates anniversary

There is also a reason to celebrate: the own brand Prix Garantie is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. With 1,500 items, it is the largest low-price range among Swiss retailers with a full assortment.

After 60 new items in the previous year, a further 30 products were added to the range in 2025.